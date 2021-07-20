Orosur Mining Inc Announces Purchases and Sale of Shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces that yesterday, Brad George, CEO of the Company, acquired 20,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ('Common Shares') and Louis Castro, Executive …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces that yesterday, Brad George, CEO of the Company, acquired 20,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ('Common Shares') and Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, acquired 10,000 Common Shares. Joaquin Sarroca, the Company's legal counsel and corporate secretary, has sold 118,000 Common Shares. Following these transactions,Brad Georgeis interested in 112,000 Common Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital; Louis Castro is interested in 95,000 Common Shares representing 0.05 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital; and Joaquin Sarroca is interested in 50,344 Common Shares, representing 0.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.