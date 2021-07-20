XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor Market and Expand Its Diagnostic Product Portfolio

The acquisition creates significant commercial development and manufacturing opportunities for XPhyto as well as cost synergies and improved margins on its diagnostic products.The acquisition secures XPhyto an experienced research and development …

The acquisition creates significant commercial development and manufacturing opportunities for XPhyto as well as cost synergies and improved margins on its diagnostic products.

The acquisition secures XPhyto an experienced research and development team with a pipeline of ready-to-launch biosensor products.

The acquisition facilitates XPhyto's aggressive expansion into the point-of-care biosensor market which is growing at 8% per annum and expected to reach a market size of $42 billion by 2028 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

XPhyto will pay 3a-diagnostics a total of EUR 3.9 million to acquire 100% of 3a-diagnostics.

VANCOUVER, BC and FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:XPHY / OTCQB:XPHYF / FSE:4XT) ("XPhyto" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of 3a-diagnostics GmbH, Frickenhausen, Germany ("3a"), XPhyto's exclusive diagnostics development partner. Pursuant to the definitive agreement, XPhyto will acquire all of the outstanding shares of 3a for EUR 400,000, to be paid immediately, and EUR 3.5 million, to be paid on closing, planned for on or around October 31, 2021.

Hugh Rogers, CEO of XPhyto said, "We have collaborated closely with the 3a-diagnostics team on several diagnostics products and have found them to be a highly innovative and focused partner. The successful development and recent launch of the 25-minute PCR test COVID-ID Lab is a great example of our fruitful collaboration. We strongly believe that this acquisition will result in powerful synergies and further feed XPhyto's diagnostic pipeline, supporting our long-term commercial growth plans."

In April 2020, XPhyto and 3a signed a definitive development, technology purchase and license agreement for the development and commercialization of real-time, low-cost and easy-to-use biosensor screening tests and related development platform for the rapid detection of infectious diseases. This agreement was amended in July 2020 to include 3a's proprietary enhanced RNA screening system, related intellectual property (IP) and exclusive commercialization rights for its rapid COVID-19 tests. In March 2021, XPhyto and 3a received European commercial approval for their 25-minute PCR test.