Snap, Newborn Town, Reworld, Match Group - Who Will Be the Next 'Roblox'

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021   

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / In this March, Roblox (RBLX.NYSE) went public on NYSE and was hailed "the first Metaverse stock". On the first day of trading, Roblox topped a market cap of USD$45 billion, outpacing the combined market cap of two established game developers - Ubisoft (UBI.PA) and Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.NASDAQ). It is not surprising that Metaverse has become a hot spot for capital markets in 2021.

Metaverse is a concept that developed from the rise of the internet, virtual worlds, and technology such as augmented reality. It refers to a perceived and iterated collective virtual shared space. Metaverse related business blends reality with virtuality, such as immersive experience brought by AR/VR, along with social media business with high degree of interaction and freedom.

Bloomberg recently estimated the metaverse's market size at USD$800 billion. More and more big names are also focusing on metaverse-related investment. For instance, Roundhill Investment and Matthew Ball, a famous investor, have recently joint-hands to set up Metaverse ETF. These are just some examples to indicate that metaverse has moved from science fiction to reality. It is now a new form of internet economy, and its market potential is being tapped.

In the wave of Metaverse, internet giants continue to be the usual players and already have active planning, while other companies such as Snap (SNAP.NYSE), Newborn Town (9911.HK), Reworld (a Chinese developer with investors such as ByteDance) and Match Group (MTCH.NASDAQ) are attracting more attentions from public, thanks to their metaverse elements and interacting scenarios already built in their products.

What is Roblox's success logic?

Roblox launched a game to realize the metaverse. Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer of Roblox, positioned the Company as an "immersive creation engine" that incorporates games, creation, and social network. In this sense, Roblox is not just a game but a whole new world full of possibilities. In the metaverse built by Roblox, users are not only game players but also creators. They can also meet new friends or invite friends from real-life to join their game. Roblox also upgraded the social networking aspects of its metaverse by introducing private spaces. Players can now throw parties and have fun like they'd do off the internet.

Disclaimer

