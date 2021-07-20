Volvo Falls 3% After Profit and Margins Don't Deliver Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 09:12 | 17 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 09:12 | (PLX AI) – Volvo shares fell 3% in early trading after second-quarter adjusted EBIT and margins did not deliver a beat that could continue to fuel the stock. The company also said China volumes declined in May and June as demand slowed Volvo flagged … (PLX AI) – Volvo shares fell 3% in early trading after second-quarter adjusted EBIT and margins did not deliver a beat that could continue to fuel the stock. The company also said China volumes declined in May and June as demand slowed Volvo flagged … (PLX AI) – Volvo shares fell 3% in early trading after second-quarter adjusted EBIT and margins did not deliver a beat that could continue to fuel the stock.

The company also said China volumes declined in May and June as demand slowed

Volvo flagged continued uncertainty and potential production disruptions in the second half, which will likely be seen a bit negative, SEB analysts said

Volvo was up 9% year to date before today, but the stock had seen weakness in the lead-up to the earnings report



