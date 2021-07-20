Volvo Falls 3% After Profit and Margins Don't Deliver
(PLX AI) – Volvo shares fell 3% in early trading after second-quarter adjusted EBIT and margins did not deliver a beat that could continue to fuel the stock. The company also said China volumes declined in May and June as demand slowed Volvo flagged …
- (PLX AI) – Volvo shares fell 3% in early trading after second-quarter adjusted EBIT and margins did not deliver a beat that could continue to fuel the stock.
- The company also said China volumes declined in May and June as demand slowed
- Volvo flagged continued uncertainty and potential production disruptions in the second half, which will likely be seen a bit negative, SEB analysts said
- Volvo was up 9% year to date before today, but the stock had seen weakness in the lead-up to the earnings report
