Electrolux Dives 9% on Earnings Miss, Supply Challenges Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 09:18 | 19 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 09:18 | (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares sank 9% in early trading after the company reported second-quarter profit below expectations and said supply challenges would have a higher impact in the second half of the year.Q2 EBIT SEK 1,983 million missed estimate … (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares sank 9% in early trading after the company reported second-quarter profit below expectations and said supply challenges would have a higher impact in the second half of the year.Q2 EBIT SEK 1,983 million missed estimate … (PLX AI) – Electrolux shares sank 9% in early trading after the company reported second-quarter profit below expectations and said supply challenges would have a higher impact in the second half of the year.

Q2 EBIT SEK 1,983 million missed estimate of SEK 2,120 million, while net income SEK 1,383 million missed estimate of SEK 1,530 million

Momentum is decelerating from a very high level, which is probably the focus of the bears today, SEB said

Electrolux is posting weak margins due to North America, while seeing external headwinds from raw material prices, Kepler Cheuvreux said



