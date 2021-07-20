Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement with an option to joint venture for the La Tigra Project ("the Project" or "La Tigra"), located 148 kilometres north of the Company's flagship Tepic Project in the state of Nayarit, Mexico. The La Tigra Project consists of seven Mining Concessions, totaling 357 hectares, covering most of the historical mines in the Distrito Minero Del Tigre. The agreement is with the property's owner, Industrial Minera Mexico S.A. de C.V. (IMMSA).
"We are thrilled to be able to acquire the La Tigra Project," said Alex Langer, CEO and President of Sierra Madre. "The location and infrastructure of La Tigra fits seamlessly with Sierra Madre's strategy of consolidating high value projects with production potential. With a history of past production and a significant amount of historical data, our technical team is very keen to apply modern exploration techniques to this highly prospective project."
"I'd also like to thank IMMSA for their professionalism and trust in Sierra Madre as we form this alliance focused on progressing La Tigra forward."
History of La Tigra
According to reports published by Servico Geológico Mexicano (SGM), a department of the Mexican Federal Secretaria de Economia, gold and silver were mined in the La Tigra area by the Cora Peoples and "villagers" prior to 1900. SGM reports state that between 2,500 and 5,000 people worked as "gold panners" in the area.
The SGM reports further state that in the early 1900's John Cleary acquired the mining rights and developed the La Tigra mine and associated workings. The La Tigra mine was exploited by an incline shaft on two principal levels with development begun on three lower levels. Production apparently ceased during the Mexican Revolution of 1910 to 1920. Beginning in 1927, Compañia Minera Unida Oriente S.A.de C.V. is reported to have invested US$500,000 in rehabilitating the mines and building new processing facilities. SGM reports that 13,110 tonnes of material grading 10 g/t gold and 358 g/t silver was processed at this time.
