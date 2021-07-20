Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement with an option to joint venture for the La Tigra Project ("the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. ('Sierra Madre' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase agreement with an option to joint venture for the La Tigra Project ("the Project" or "La Tigra"), located 148 kilometres north of the Company's flagship Tepic Project in the state of Nayarit, Mexico. The La Tigra Project consists of seven Mining Concessions, totaling 357 hectares, covering most of the historical mines in the Distrito Minero Del Tigre. The agreement is with the property's owner, Industrial Minera Mexico S.A. de C.V. (IMMSA). "We are thrilled to be able to acquire the La Tigra Project," said Alex Langer, CEO and President of Sierra Madre. "The location and infrastructure of La Tigra fits seamlessly with Sierra Madre's strategy of consolidating high value projects with production potential. With a history of past production and a significant amount of historical data, our technical team is very keen to apply modern exploration techniques to this highly prospective project."