checkAd

Alfa Laval Jumps Over 6% as Orders Surprise Positively

Autor: PLX AI
20.07.2021, 09:23  |   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose more than 6% in early trading after second-quarter orders surprised positively and analysts said this would lead to 2022 consensus upgrades. Q2 orders of SEK 12,183 million came in much better than the estimated SEK …

  • (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose more than 6% in early trading after second-quarter orders surprised positively and analysts said this would lead to 2022 consensus upgrades.
  • Q2 orders of SEK 12,183 million came in much better than the estimated SEK 10,580 million
  • Margins also beat across all divisions
  • The share should rise on the back of the strong order intake, Kepler Cheuvreux said
  • Alfa Laval is seeing record-high orders, with impressive year-on-year growth considering it has not had easy comparisons, SEB said
Alfa Laval Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alfa Laval Jumps Over 6% as Orders Surprise Positively (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose more than 6% in early trading after second-quarter orders surprised positively and analysts said this would lead to 2022 consensus upgrades. Q2 orders of SEK 12,183 million came in much better than the estimated SEK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Autoliv Guidance Cut May Signal Risk to Other Auto Suppliers, Analysts Say
Orion Drops 3% After Keeping Guidance Unchanged Despite Earnings Beat
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Nobia Q2 EBIT SEK 347 Million vs. Estimate SEK 344 Million
Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook
Ericsson Continues Falling Despite Analysts Reiterating Buy Recommendations
PREVIEW: Swedish Match Earnings Likely to Again Be Powered by Zyn, Analysts Say
Ericsson Gets Reduced 2% Market Share from China Mobile for 700MHz
SKF Q2 Profit Better Than Expected; Increases Investments by SEK 200 Million
Titel
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Raised for 2021
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus on EPS and Net Income
Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings 50% Higher Than Consensus Estimates
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
Hugo Boss Forecasts 2021 EBIT of EUR 125-175 Million
Bufab Names Staffan Pehrson New CEO
PREVIEW: Husqvarna Seen Delivering Another Good Quarter, but Will It Be Enough to Refuel Shares?
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:31 UhrAlfa Laval Q2 Orders Smash Estimates; Q3 Demand to Be Somewhat Lower
PLX AI | Analysen