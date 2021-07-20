Alfa Laval Jumps Over 6% as Orders Surprise Positively
- (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose more than 6% in early trading after second-quarter orders surprised positively and analysts said this would lead to 2022 consensus upgrades.
- Q2 orders of SEK 12,183 million came in much better than the estimated SEK 10,580 million
- Margins also beat across all divisions
- The share should rise on the back of the strong order intake, Kepler Cheuvreux said
- Alfa Laval is seeing record-high orders, with impressive year-on-year growth considering it has not had easy comparisons, SEB said
