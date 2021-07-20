Alfa Laval Jumps Over 6% as Orders Surprise Positively Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 09:23 | 2 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 09:23 | (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose more than 6% in early trading after second-quarter orders surprised positively and analysts said this would lead to 2022 consensus upgrades. Q2 orders of SEK 12,183 million came in much better than the estimated SEK … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose more than 6% in early trading after second-quarter orders surprised positively and analysts said this would lead to 2022 consensus upgrades. Q2 orders of SEK 12,183 million came in much better than the estimated SEK … (PLX AI) – Alfa Laval shares rose more than 6% in early trading after second-quarter orders surprised positively and analysts said this would lead to 2022 consensus upgrades.

Q2 orders of SEK 12,183 million came in much better than the estimated SEK 10,580 million

Margins also beat across all divisions

The share should rise on the back of the strong order intake, Kepler Cheuvreux said

The share should rise on the back of the strong order intake, Kepler Cheuvreux said

Alfa Laval is seeing record-high orders, with impressive year-on-year growth considering it has not had easy comparisons, SEB said



