Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at €150 Million ($180 Million)

Panakès will use the successful closing of its second Fund to extend its investment activity to biotech, while maintaining its ongoing activity in medtech, the focus of Panakès first fund

Panakès plans to invest the new fund in companies at the forefront of global innovation with the potential to transform patient care, with a focus on Europe , and Italy in particular

Panakès' Purple Fund has been backed by the European Investment Fund (EIF), the Fund of Funds managed by CDP Venture Capital SGR, financial institutions and some of the main Italian companies operating in the Life Sciences sector

MILAN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panakès Partners, the leading Italian venture capital firm in the Life Sciences sector, announces the first closing of its €150 million ($180 million) Purple Fund, the firm's second fund.

Panakès' Purple Fund is currently the largest venture capital fund actively investing in Italian companies and the most significant fund dedicated wholly to the Life Sciences sector in Italy. The fund will invest in companies at the forefront of innovation, with a focus on Europe, and Italy in particular, which remains underserved in terms of Venture Capital funding.

The Purple Fund is the second venture capital fund dedicated to life sciences launched by Panakès Partners. Panakès' first fund, raised in 2016, supported companies in the medtech sector. To-date it has invested in 12 portfolio companies, which have collectively received almost €200 million in funding. Thanks to this financial support, these companies have already brought five innovative medical products to the market and have a further ten products in active clinical trials.

The Purple Fund has been backed by investors from the first fund as well as new investors. The Fund's two anchor investors are EIF and the Fund of Funds FoF VenturItaly managed by CDP Venture Capital SGR. The EIF investment is backed under both the InnovFin Equity initiative from the European Commission under Horizon 2020, the Framework Programme for Research and Innovation, as well as the pan-European Guarantee Fund (EGF).

These anchor investors have been joined by several Italian banking foundations and pension funds, as well as numerous Italian companies and family offices in the Life Sciences sector. These include Menarini, the Cogliati family (Elemaster Group), the Colombo family (SAPIO Group), the Rovati family (Rottapharm Biotech), the Petrone family (Petrone Group), the Re family (Digitec Group), the Bassani family (Movi Group) and others.