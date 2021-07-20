ProSieben Rises After Outlook Upgrade, but Bank of America Keeps Underperform
(PLX AI) – ProSieben shares rose 1.6% after upgrading outlook last night, but were off highs as Bank of America analysts reiterated an underperform rating. ProSieben raised its outlook after Q2 earnings soared; now sees FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 820 …
- (PLX AI) – ProSieben shares rose 1.6% after upgrading outlook last night, but were off highs as Bank of America analysts reiterated an underperform rating.
- ProSieben raised its outlook after Q2 earnings soared; now sees FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 820 million, up from EUR 750-800 million previously and FY revenue EUR 4,400-4,500 million; up from EUR 4,250-4,450 million previously
- But Bank of America analysts said downside risk to ad growth remains
- Attention will rapidly be shifting to second-half and 2022 ad trends, which may be a lot softer given high comparisons from a year ago and continued Covid-19 disruptions, BofA said, keeping a price target of EUR 14.50 unchanged
