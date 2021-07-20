ProSieben Rises After Outlook Upgrade, but Bank of America Keeps Underperform Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 09:28 | 40 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 09:28 | (PLX AI) – ProSieben shares rose 1.6% after upgrading outlook last night, but were off highs as Bank of America analysts reiterated an underperform rating. ProSieben raised its outlook after Q2 earnings soared; now sees FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 820 … (PLX AI) – ProSieben shares rose 1.6% after upgrading outlook last night, but were off highs as Bank of America analysts reiterated an underperform rating. ProSieben raised its outlook after Q2 earnings soared; now sees FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 820 … (PLX AI) – ProSieben shares rose 1.6% after upgrading outlook last night, but were off highs as Bank of America analysts reiterated an underperform rating.

ProSieben raised its outlook after Q2 earnings soared; now sees FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 820 million, up from EUR 750-800 million previously and FY revenue EUR 4,400-4,500 million; up from EUR 4,250-4,450 million previously

But Bank of America analysts said downside risk to ad growth remains

Attention will rapidly be shifting to second-half and 2022 ad trends, which may be a lot softer given high comparisons from a year ago and continued Covid-19 disruptions, BofA said, keeping a price target of EUR 14.50 unchanged



ProSiebenSat.1 Media Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer