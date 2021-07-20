Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Erste Group Rises 2% After Bank of America Upgrade (PLX AI) – Erste Group shares rose 2% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.Erste has a cheap valuation, and investors should buy ahead of the upcoming second-quarter results, BofA saidQ2 should be solid, and …



