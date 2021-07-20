Erste Group Rises 2% After Bank of America Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Erste Group shares rose 2% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.Erste has a cheap valuation, and investors should buy ahead of the upcoming second-quarter results, BofA saidQ2 should be solid, and …
- (PLX AI) – Erste Group shares rose 2% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
- Erste has a cheap valuation, and investors should buy ahead of the upcoming second-quarter results, BofA said
- Q2 should be solid, and the bank may upgrade its full-year targets: BofA
- Price target of EUR 37.60 implies 24% upside
