Erste Group Rises 2% After Bank of America Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
20.07.2021, 09:31  |  33   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Erste Group shares rose 2% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.Erste has a cheap valuation, and investors should buy ahead of the upcoming second-quarter results, BofA saidQ2 should be solid, and …

  • (PLX AI) – Erste Group shares rose 2% in early trading after Bank of America upgraded the stock to buy from neutral.
  • Erste has a cheap valuation, and investors should buy ahead of the upcoming second-quarter results, BofA said
  • Q2 should be solid, and the bank may upgrade its full-year targets: BofA
  • Price target of EUR 37.60 implies 24% upside
Wertpapier


