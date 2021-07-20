Swedish Match Falls as Investors Spoiled to Expect Bigger Beats
- (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares fell 2% despite another quarter with record ZYN shipments and earnings beats, as investors have grown to expect larger overperformance compared to estimates, analysts said.
- ZYN shipment volumes, normally the biggest factor in Swedish Match share performance, came in at a record 42.5 million cans, above consensus of 42 million cans
- Q2 revenue, net income and EPS also beat expectations
- The company normally beats forecasts and typically investors are long over numbers, which could mean a small negative effect in initial trading, SEB said
