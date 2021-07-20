Swedish Match Falls as Investors Spoiled to Expect Bigger Beats Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 09:38 | 61 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 09:38 | (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares fell 2% despite another quarter with record ZYN shipments and earnings beats, as investors have grown to expect larger overperformance compared to estimates, analysts said.ZYN shipment volumes, normally the biggest … (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares fell 2% despite another quarter with record ZYN shipments and earnings beats, as investors have grown to expect larger overperformance compared to estimates, analysts said.ZYN shipment volumes, normally the biggest … (PLX AI) – Swedish Match shares fell 2% despite another quarter with record ZYN shipments and earnings beats, as investors have grown to expect larger overperformance compared to estimates, analysts said.

ZYN shipment volumes, normally the biggest factor in Swedish Match share performance, came in at a record 42.5 million cans, above consensus of 42 million cans

Q2 revenue, net income and EPS also beat expectations

The company normally beats forecasts and typically investors are long over numbers, which could mean a small negative effect in initial trading, SEB said



