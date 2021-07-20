The Wait Is Over- Peregrine Connect's Management Suite 1.1 Delivers Alerting, Security, API Management, Monitoring, and Job Scheduling

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Connect's leading application, API, and workflow integration platform announces the Peregrine Connect Management Suite, the next level of excellence in the Integration Market. The Management Suite provides a world-class, comprehensive web-based portal that allows organizations to securely manage and monitor all Neuron ESB deployment environments, the resources within them, and the applications deployed to them.

The Management Suite was designed to provide clients with complete transparency on all deployed solutions and to monitor them accordingly. The Management Suite pinpoints when and where a critical issue arises to be proactive with immediate alerts. Capabilities include complete control over APIs and schedule jobs to an organization's preference. Peregrine Connect's goal was to eliminate many developments, deployment, and operational complexities experienced by many competitive products.