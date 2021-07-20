checkAd

The Wait Is Over- Peregrine Connect's Management Suite 1.1 Delivers Alerting, Security, API Management, Monitoring, and Job Scheduling

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peregrine Connect's leading application, API, and workflow integration platform announces the Peregrine Connect Management Suite, the next level of excellence in the Integration Market. The Management Suite provides a world-class, comprehensive web-based portal that allows organizations to securely manage and monitor all Neuron ESB deployment environments, the resources within them, and the applications deployed to them.

The Management Suite was designed to provide clients with complete transparency on all deployed solutions and to monitor them accordingly. The Management Suite pinpoints when and where a critical issue arises to be proactive with immediate alerts. Capabilities include complete control over APIs and schedule jobs to an organization's preference. Peregrine Connect's goal was to eliminate many developments, deployment, and operational complexities experienced by many competitive products. 

Managing and Monitoring All Deployed Solutions 
The Management Suite stands well above all other competitors in the field regarding the daily management and monitoring of deployed solutions. Whether these environments are deployed on-premise or in the cloud, once managed API Resources can be created and secured, Business Processes can be scheduled, Alerts can be operationalized and subscribed to, historical and real-time monitoring can be made available for the applications deployed. Dashboards can be created for swift and easy access to features used the most. The Management Suite provides organizations with hawk-like visibility into current and historical performance metrics.

Management Suite's Advanced Solution Features:

  • Task based User and Role Security
  • Environment Management and Monitoring
  • Application Monitoring and Reporting
  • Alerting and Notifications
  • Job Scheduling
  • API Management

Get a Free Trial: https://www.peregrineconnect.com/demo/ No Credit Card Required

