Sense Biodetection: Sense Appoints Timothy I. Still as President, CEO and Board Member

Appointment of industry veteran to accelerate commercialization of company's instrument-free molecular testing platform

CAMBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Sense Biodetection, innovator of instrument-free, rapid molecular tests that enable improved patient access and enhanced clinical value through patient-focused decentralized testing, today announced the appointment of Timothy I. Still as President and Chief Executive Officer. Still will also serve on the Company's Board of Directors. Harry Lamble, the former CEO and co-founder of Sense, will remain with the company in the role of Chief Business Development Officer.

Mr. Still's background includes over 30 years of experience in medical devices and diagnostics. He has extensive experience in designing and implementing highly focused commercial and business development strategies within both large and small companies. Mr. Still has been directly responsible for building the commercial viability at many of his previous companies, five of which have been successfully acquired. He earned a B.S. degree in Biological Sciences from the University of California at Davis, and an MBA in Marketing and Entrepreneurship from the University of Southern California.

"I'm honored and enthused to join Sense at this exciting time for the Company," said Mr. Still, the new President and CEO of Sense. "The Veros(TM) disposable molecular platform has enormous potential to expand patient access to immediate and highly accurate diagnostic testing for a broad spectrum of clinical challenges. With our groundbreaking technology, expansive global market opportunity, and broad development possibilities, Sense is positioned extremely well for success."