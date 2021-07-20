Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions
EVLI BANK PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS JULY 20, 2021, AT 11.00 AM (EET/EEST)
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Thunekov AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mikael Thunved
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Evli Bank Plc
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210719170658_4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 70 Unit price: 24 EUR
(2): Volume: 130 Unit price: 24 EUR
(3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24 EUR
(4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24 EUR
(5): Volume: 171 Unit price: 24 EUR
(6): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24 EUR
(7): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24 EUR
(8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24 EUR
(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24 EUR
(10): Volume: 87 Unit price: 24 EUR
(11): Volume: 185 Unit price: 24 EUR
(12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24 EUR
(13): Volume: 912 Unit price: 24 EUR
(14): Volume: 258 Unit price: 24 EUR
(15): Volume: 195 Unit price: 24 EUR
(16): Volume: 88 Unit price: 24.1 EUR
(17): Volume: 73 Unit price: 24.1 EUR
(18): Volume: 877 Unit price: 24.1 EUR
(19): Volume: 123 Unit price: 24.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(19): Volume: 3,261 Volume weighted average price: 24.0356 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-15
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 24.35 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 239 Volume weighted average price: 24.35 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-07-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 60 Unit price: 23 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 23 EUR
(3): Volume: 23 Unit price: 23.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 76 Unit price: 23.2 EUR
(5): Volume: 347 Unit price: 23 EUR
(6): Volume: 8 Unit price: 23 EUR
(7): Volume: 160 Unit price: 23 EUR
(8): Volume: 95 Unit price: 23 EUR
(9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 23 EUR
(10): Volume: 17 Unit price: 23 EUR
