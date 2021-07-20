Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 20.07.2021, 10:00 | 48 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 10:00 | EVLI BANK PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS JULY 20, 2021, AT 11.00 AM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Thunekov AB Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Mikael Thunved Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Evli Bank Plc LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210719170658_4 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-07-15 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000170915 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details (1): Volume: 70 Unit price: 24 EUR (2): Volume: 130 Unit price: 24 EUR (3): Volume: 5 Unit price: 24 EUR (4): Volume: 1 Unit price: 24 EUR (5): Volume: 171 Unit price: 24 EUR (6): Volume: 20 Unit price: 24 EUR (7): Volume: 4 Unit price: 24 EUR (8): Volume: 10 Unit price: 24 EUR (9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 24 EUR (10): Volume: 87 Unit price: 24 EUR (11): Volume: 185 Unit price: 24 EUR (12): Volume: 50 Unit price: 24 EUR (13): Volume: 912 Unit price: 24 EUR (14): Volume: 258 Unit price: 24 EUR (15): Volume: 195 Unit price: 24 EUR (16): Volume: 88 Unit price: 24.1 EUR (17): Volume: 73 Unit price: 24.1 EUR (18): Volume: 877 Unit price: 24.1 EUR (19): Volume: 123 Unit price: 24.1 EUR Aggregated transactions (19): Volume: 3,261 Volume weighted average price: 24.0356 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-07-15 Venue: DHEL Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000170915 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details (1): Volume: 239 Unit price: 24.35 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 239 Volume weighted average price: 24.35 EUR ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-07-16 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000170915 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details (1): Volume: 60 Unit price: 23 EUR (2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 23 EUR (3): Volume: 23 Unit price: 23.1 EUR (4): Volume: 76 Unit price: 23.2 EUR (5): Volume: 347 Unit price: 23 EUR (6): Volume: 8 Unit price: 23 EUR (7): Volume: 160 Unit price: 23 EUR (8): Volume: 95 Unit price: 23 EUR (9): Volume: 200 Unit price: 23 EUR (10): Volume: 17 Unit price: 23 EUR Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





