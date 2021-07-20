Makor Capital Hires Benjamin Kupfer to Makor Investment Banking Division

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Makor Group ("Makor"), an international agency

brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products,

is pleased to announce today its hire of Benjamin Kupfer. Mr. Kupfer is joining

the investment banking arm of Makor Group and will be based in Tel Aviv, where

he will be a senior member of the origination and execution team for M&A and

capital markets transactions. Mr. Kupfer will report to Lionel Botbol, Makor's

Global Head of Investment Banking.



Mr. Kupfer brings with him extensive experience investing in disruptive

start-ups in the high tech ecosystem in Israel. In late 2018, Ben joined LG; in

partnership with the office in Santa Clara, he led the LG Technology Ventures

investment activities in Israel. In two years, he closed several equity

investment deals in disruptive and innovative companies. LG Technology Ventures

invested in Deep Instinct, Aurora Labs, Edgybees, Syte and Zebra Medical Vision

and Claroty.







in Nanotechnology/Electrical Engineering from University College London, a PhD

in Chemistry from Bar Ilan University (Israel) and a Master of Business and

Engineering from the Columbia University Business School in New York City.



Mr. Kupfer previously worked as a Senior Business Intelligence for Sdema, an

Israeli-based company specializing in homeland security services and solutions.



We wish Ben the very best at Makor!



Notes to editors:



About Makor ( http://www.makor-capital.com/ )



Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in

March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global

Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and

execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.



With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv

and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an

around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and

innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value,

and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely

recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years has been ranked 1st in

risk-arb research surveys.



Contact Details

Benjamin Kupfer

+972 545484690



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131004/4973028

OTS: Makor Group





Mr. Kupfer holds a BSc in Physics from the Technion Institute (Israel), an MScin Nanotechnology/Electrical Engineering from University College London, a PhDin Chemistry from Bar Ilan University (Israel) and a Master of Business andEngineering from the Columbia University Business School in New York City.Mr. Kupfer previously worked as a Senior Business Intelligence for Sdema, anIsraeli-based company specializing in homeland security services and solutions.We wish Ben the very best at Makor!Notes to editors:About Makor ( http://www.makor-capital.com/ )Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established inMarch 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of GlobalEquities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research andexecution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Avivand Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with anaround-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original andinnovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value,and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widelyrecognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years has been ranked 1st inrisk-arb research surveys.Contact DetailsBenjamin Kupfer+972 545484690Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131004/4973028OTS: Makor Group