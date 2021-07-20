Makor Capital Hires Benjamin Kupfer to Makor Investment Banking Division
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Makor Group ("Makor"), an international agency
brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products,
is pleased to announce today its hire of Benjamin Kupfer. Mr. Kupfer is joining
the investment banking arm of Makor Group and will be based in Tel Aviv, where
he will be a senior member of the origination and execution team for M&A and
capital markets transactions. Mr. Kupfer will report to Lionel Botbol, Makor's
Global Head of Investment Banking.
Mr. Kupfer brings with him extensive experience investing in disruptive
start-ups in the high tech ecosystem in Israel. In late 2018, Ben joined LG; in
partnership with the office in Santa Clara, he led the LG Technology Ventures
investment activities in Israel. In two years, he closed several equity
investment deals in disruptive and innovative companies. LG Technology Ventures
invested in Deep Instinct, Aurora Labs, Edgybees, Syte and Zebra Medical Vision
and Claroty.
Mr. Kupfer holds a BSc in Physics from the Technion Institute (Israel), an MSc
in Nanotechnology/Electrical Engineering from University College London, a PhD
in Chemistry from Bar Ilan University (Israel) and a Master of Business and
Engineering from the Columbia University Business School in New York City.
Mr. Kupfer previously worked as a Senior Business Intelligence for Sdema, an
Israeli-based company specializing in homeland security services and solutions.
We wish Ben the very best at Makor!
Notes to editors:
About Makor ( http://www.makor-capital.com/ )
Makor Group is an FCA-regulated international brokerage firm established in
March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, former Co-Heads of Global
Equities at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor provides securities research and
execution services to institutional investors across all asset classes.
With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Tel Aviv
and Singapore, and over 150 group employees, Makor provides its clients with an
around-the-clock single point of contact. Makor's reputation for original and
innovative trading ideas in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value,
and event-driven opportunities is unparalleled. The firm has been widely
recognized for its achievements, and for the past 4 years has been ranked 1st in
risk-arb research surveys.
Contact Details
Benjamin Kupfer
+972 545484690
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131004/4973028
OTS: Makor Group
