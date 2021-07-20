DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous KION Group donates €1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross following rain storms (news with additional features) 20.07.2021 / 10:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Group provides logistical support for the German Red Cross deployment in affected areas

- Forklift trucks loaned to the German Red Cross free of charge

- KION Group employees given paid leave to volunteer with aid organizations

Frankfurt am Main, July 20, 2021 - The KION Group is supporting relief workers in their tireless efforts to cope with the heavy storm damage in North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Bavaria. The intralogistics company is donating €1 million in emergency aid to the German Red Cross. The national relief organization has been actively assisting in the rescue, care, and shelter of those in need in the areas.

"The images of flooding and destruction are shocking, and the people living in those areas have been hit hard. Many have lost everything they own, and some are also mourning the death of friends and relatives. Our thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected," said Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of KION GROUP AG. "We would like to thank the professional and volunteer relief workers on the ground who are giving their all to mitigate the impact of this tragic natural disaster."

The German Red Cross is a recognized umbrella organization of the non-governmental welfare sector, providing facilities, programs, and services through both volunteers and full-time workers. In Germany, the organization is also involved in civil defense and disaster response. In the event of a disaster, the German Red Cross is committed to using all available helpers and all available resources to rescue people and help them in their time of need. Currently, more than 3,500 German Red Cross helpers are in round-the-clock operation in the flood-hit areas.