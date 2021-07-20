Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center Services for COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Testing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high …

Staffed by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, TRHC's MedWise HealthCare Call Centers can effectively address customer questions about the test, including how to administer it and interpret the results, providing ready access to healthcare expertise, and helping to improve consumer confidence about the reliability of these important At-Home Test Kits.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC . ( CBDT:CSE ) ( 8EC:Frankfurt ) ( EPWCF:OTCQB ) (" Empower " or the " Company ") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce a partnership with Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC ) - a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications - to provide call center services for Kai Care's COVID-19 and Influenza A/B At-Home Salvia Test Kit.

"As flu season starts to pick up, differentiating COVID (and the potential strain variations) from flu will be immensely important, and potentially save lives," said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "This is especially timely given the Delta variant is between 40-60% more transmissible than the previous strains of COVID. TRHC's MedWise HealthCare Call Centers, expertly staffed with pharmacists and other healthcare professionals will bring extra healthcare expertise and sensitivity to those customers or their providers who have questions or a need to discuss their results."

"We are delighted to help Kai Medical Laboratory meet the needs for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, especially aswe move into flu season," said TRHC Executive Vice President, Pharmacy, Farah Madhat, PharmD, MA. "Our call center specialists will provide support for clinical services such as test type, accuracy rate, specificity, and sensitivity for the individual, in addition to assisting customers with ordering, activating, and interpreting the results of the test."

Kai Medical Laboratory President Yoshi Tyler notes, "It is important to remember, if someone has COVID-19, it could take them longer to experience symptoms than if they had the flu. Remaining vigilant and careful in the months to come into this upcoming flu season and prioritizing testing will be vital to minimizing the spread. Running the tests that are needed will make all the difference.