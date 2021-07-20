checkAd

Sodexo - Interim report on liquidity contract as of June 30, 2021 and reduction of the allocated resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 10:33  |  40   |   |   

INTERIM REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

REDUCTION OF THE ALLOCATED RESOURCES

Issy les Moulineaux, July 20, 2021

1.  INTERIM REPORT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Under the liquidity contract managed by Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2021:

  • 167,903 shares
  • € 11,605,851

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 13,889

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 15,386

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 1,461,594 shares for € 116,832,520

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 1,456,024 shares for € 116,330,842

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last interim report on December 31, 2021 on the liquidity account:

  • 162,333 shares
  • € 12,107,523

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 14,809

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 16,156

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 1,666,718 shares for € 106,824,195

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 1,685,971 shares for € 108,464,443

The resources allocated to the liquidity contract are described below.

  

2.  REDUCTION OF THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

Effective March 16, 2020, at the time of the appointment of Exane BNP Paribas, the liquidity contract was evaluated, with the following resources allocated to the account:  

  • 227,000 shares
  • 7,088,974.82 euros.

On June 22, 2021, the AMF renewed and updated the accepted market practice for liquidity contracts (decision n° 2021-01), reducing the maximum amount of liquidity contracts for liquid securities. As a result, Sodexo has reduced the resources allocated to its liquidity which as of today, are as follows:

  • 102,103 shares
  • € 6,715,362.58

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 64 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 420,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures

19.3 billion euro in Fiscal 2020 consolidated revenues

420,000 employees as at August 31, 2020

#1 France-based private employer worldwide

64 countries

100 million consumers served daily

10.3 billion euro in market capitalization (as at July 19, 2021)

Contacts

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department
Virginia JEANSON
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com 		Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com

Disclaimer

