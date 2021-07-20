Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Superior market position but FV reached; PT up; Down to HOLD We are downgrading the stock from BUY to HOLD, merely on the back of the recent strong share price performance. At the same time, we are increasing our overall topand bottom-line assumptions as we believe that Varta will fare well on its stellar growth trajectory. The company’s initiatives in new battery formats will further appeal to the company’s equity story with the first customer win from the automotive industry for the new high-performance V4Drive round cell.



