checkAd
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Superior market position but FV reached; PT up; Down to HOLD

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Superior market position but FV reached; PT up; Down to HOLD

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
20.07.2021, 10:44  |  23   |   |   

We are downgrading the stock from BUY to HOLD, merely on the back of the recent strong share price performance.

Varta AG (Update)

 

Industrial Goods & Services
MCap EUR 5.7bn

HOLD (BUY)

PT EUR 143.00 (+6% potential)

 

Read

Varta Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Superior market position but FV reached; PT up; Down to HOLD We are downgrading the stock from BUY to HOLD, merely on the back of the recent strong share price performance. At the same time, we are increasing our overall topand bottom-line assumptions as we believe that Varta will fare well on its stellar growth trajectory. The company’s initiatives in new battery formats will further appeal to the company’s equity story with the first customer win from the automotive industry for the new high-performance V4Drive round cell.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Puma SE - Sales growth in Q2: +96% – Est./PT up, remains HOLD
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Superior market position but FV reached; PT up; Down to ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Südzucker AG - Sugar Segment on the way back to profits; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Fraport AG - Traffic figures confirm recovery, but still way to go PT ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: WashTec AG - Improving momentum in Q4; reiterate BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Gerresheimer AG - Earnings burdened by higher costs; PT down; remains ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Puma SE - Sales growth in Q2: +96% – Est./PT up, remains HOLD
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Varta AG - Superior market position but FV reached; PT up; Down to ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Spin-off and IPO of noncore battery metals ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Multitude SE - Transforming to high quality business
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: The Social Chain AG - US activities expanded; BUY confirmed
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Teva neuer Vermarktungspartner; KAUFEN
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Aixtron SE - MOCVD: Tools for Megatrends
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Atoss Software AG - Quality company, but detached valuation; SELL
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG - FY 20 figures in-line, ready to take-off; ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: KION Group AG - What e-commerce & global supply chains call for
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - FY guidance confirmed backed by continued strong order ...
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Testläufe der Pilotanlage gestartet, Ingenieurteam ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy Resources - Randaktivität in Norwegen vor IPO (1) 
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - Ausgestattet mit den Mitteln zur Beschleunigung des ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Kooperation mit Spezialisten für biopharmazeutische ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Formycon - Zeitnah stehen jetzt Wegmarken der Projektperformance an
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: LS telcom AG - Umsatzverdopplung in H2 erwartet; KAUFEN bestätigt
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Söllners HSR: "Neubewertung" - Tesla, Samsung SDI, Varta, Solar, Nel, Nvidia, EA, Nordex, Ehang
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
16.07.21Darum kommt der Durchbruch der Brennstoffzelle schneller, als viele glauben
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.07.21Maydorns Meinung: Daimler, Siemens Energy & Gamesa, Nordex, Orsted, TUI, AMC, BYD, CureVac, Apple, S. Lithium
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
15.07.21Varta-Aktie: 3 positive Entwicklungen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.07.21Plug Power dreht ab, Varta dreht auf, Nordex im Seitenwind, Deutsche Telekom im Aufwind
NTG24 | Kommentare
14.07.21LYNX: Varta: Jetzt kommt der nächste Schwung
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
14.07.21LYNX: Varta: Jetzt kommt der nächste Schwung
LYNX Broker | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Maydorns Meinung: Tesla, BYD, Samsung SDI, Varta, Livent, E-Mobilität Batterie, Lithium, JinkoSolar, Solaredge
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
13.07.21Amadeus FiRe, ADVA Optical, Jost, Masterflex, Varta - Schröders Nebenwerte Watchlist
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte