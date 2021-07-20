Construction contract (IKEA Tallinn store road infrastructure)

Nordecon AS, the Estonian Transport Administration and Viljandi Real Estate OÜ entered into an agreement for the construction of the IKEA Tallinn store infrastructure, within which a light traffic road on Kangrumäe Road, accesses to the IKEA Tallinn store territory and a new roundabout on Kurna-Tuhala Road will be built.

The cost of the works is close to 3.5 million euros, plus VAT, and they will be completed in June 2022.