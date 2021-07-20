checkAd

INSTANT GROUP AG: Record revenue 2020 and mid-year results 2021

Record revenue 2020
The INSTANT GROUP AG (Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart stock exchanges, ISIN DE0005418404), specializing in time-saving IPOs and growth-oriented investments, achieved record results in the fiscal year 2020 despite a challenging market environment. Revenue generated from the sale of securities and investments amounted to EUR 2.426 million, while the corresponding expenses amounted to EUR 1.220 million. As of the closing date of December 31, 2020, the group achieved a net profit of EUR 1.008 million. As a result, this corresponds to earnings of EUR 1.68 per share. The company continues to operate free from external liabilities.

Half-year result 2021
As of June 30, 2021, sales revenues amounted to just under EUR 950 thousand, while expenses totaled around EUR 590 thousand. The net profit for the first half of 2021 amounts to EUR 357 thousand. Equity increased to EUR 1.909 million (EUR 3.18 per share) as of June 30, which corresponds to an increase of 22% compared to the end of 2020.

Business operation of the INSTANT GROUP AG:
The INSTANT GROUP AG has been doing business on the capital markets for over 20 years, holds growth-oriented investments and organizes direct, time-saving IPOs for emerging companies through its listing division.

INSTANT IPO SE organizes IPOs as a capital market partner, including direct listings, shell company and SPAC transactions. In addition, INSTANT IPO assists issuers in fulfilling their follow-up obligations and supports them in achieving growth (e.g., capital measures, segment changes). In addition to established companies, start-ups and entrepreneurs with innovative and disruptive business models counts also among the clients of the INSTANT GROUP. The spectrum of services ranges from traditional initial public offerings (IPO) to direct listings (DPO) or time-saving shell transactions (reverse IPO, RTO, SPAC) to an individual security token offering (STO). An overview of the entire range of services offered by the INSTANT group is available at www.instant.group.

Contact:
INSTANT GROUP AG
Poststraße 2-4
60329 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

Tel.: +49 89/54578552
E-Mail: info@instant.group
Internet: www.instant.group
ISIN: DE0005418404
WKN: 541840
Stock exchanges: Open Market Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart

Disclaimer

