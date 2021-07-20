Signature Bank Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Net income for the 2021 second quarter was $214.5 million, or $3.57 diluted earnings per share, versus $117.2 million, or $2.21 diluted earnings per share, for the 2020 second quarter. The increase in net income for the 2021 second quarter, versus the comparable quarter last year, is primarily the result of an increase in net interest income, fueled by strong average deposit and loan growth, as well as the absence of a higher provision for credit losses booked in the second quarter of 2020, which was predominantly due to the effects of COVID-19 on the U.S. economy. Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings were $308.6 million, representing an increase of $60.6 million, or 24.5 percent, compared with $247.9 million for the 2020 second quarter.

Net interest income for the 2021 second quarter reached $457.2 million, up $70.1 million, or 18.1 percent, when compared with the 2020 second quarter. This increase is primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Total assets reached $96.89 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $36.54 billion, or 60.5 percent, from $60.35 billion at June 30, 2020. Average assets for the 2021 second quarter reached $91.86 billion, an increase of $34.19 billion, or 59.3 percent, compared with the 2020 second quarter.

Deposits for the 2021 second quarter increased $11.59 billion to $85.56 billion at June 30, 2021. When compared with deposits at June 30, 2020, overall deposit growth for the last twelve months was 70.3 percent, or $35.33 billion. Average deposits for the 2021 second quarter reached $80.74 billion, a record increase of $11.93 billion.

"The success of Signature Bank’s single-point-of-contact service model has resulted in yet another quarter of significant organic growth. Since our founding more than 20 years ago, the Bank has grown dramatically and transformed organically, particularly during the past three years. During this time, we set and achieved specific goals of becoming asset sensitive, increasing both credit and geographic diversification and continuing to grow core deposits. As a result, we shifted to asset sensitive from liability sensitive, with 38 percent of our loan portfolio now variable rate. We reduced our CRE concentration from nearly 600 percent to 345 percent of capital. Our loan to deposit ratio -- which peaked at 104 percent -- has moved to a low 64 percent. Additionally, we entered new markets through the hiring of veteran bankers for our West Coast private client offices while continuing to increase deposits across our New York operations. The speed at which this institution achieved all of these objectives organically is extraordinary within the banking industry. It clearly demonstrates the power of our founding single-point-of-contact entrepreneurial model,” explained Signature Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph J. DePaolo.

“Throughout the second quarter of 2021, we saw the same strong growth trends we witnessed during the past several quarters. Our record deposit growth of $11.6 billion emanates from all our business units and teams within the institution, demonstrating the broad-based strength of our franchise. Record loan growth of $3.6 billion was driven by our well-established Fund Banking Division, and we put more cash to use than ever before through a record $2.7 billion in securities purchased in our investment portfolio. Our strong growth profile, coupled with the expansion of fee income and contained expenses, led to the third consecutive quarter of both record net income as well as a return on common equity ratio of more than 13 percent. We continue to focus on the pure organic growth that has made this institution successful,” DePaolo concluded.

Scott A. Shay, Chairman of the Board, added: “Signature Bank continues to fire on all cylinders as we stay true to our core principles of providing relationship-based, client-centric service and sleep-at-night safety. While our deposit growth has been truly extraordinary, we remain prudent in the deployment of new funds. We believe the value of building long-term client relationships is most important to sustaining our growth, which is what we encourage our long-term investors to remember. It is always a distinct pleasure to hear so many clients compliment the service of individual colleagues or banking groups for providing positive, prompt and diligent service. This has been our core differentiator, since inception and all along the way, as we built this enterprise organically.

It is also prudent for Signature Bank to maintain its focus on leading and experimenting with the newest technologies in a disciplined yet vigorous manner. In an era of rapid technological change in the financial and payments world, we are on the cutting-edge of adoption and expansion of our digital assets business, especially since the launch of Signet, our blockchain-based payments platform.

We have always been – and continue to be – willing to do things differently and embrace change, which has not gone unnoticed by our clients, colleagues or investors."

Capital

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, common equity Tier 1 risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, and total risk-based capital ratios were approximately 7.86 percent, 10.03 percent, 11.15 percent, and 12.72 percent, respectively, as of June 30, 2021. Each of these ratios is well in excess of regulatory requirements. The Bank’s strong risk-based capital ratios reflect the relatively low risk profile of the Bank’s balance sheet. Given our robust total risk-based ratio, we redeemed $260.0 million of subordinated debt at a rate of 5.3 percent on April 19, 2021. The Bank’s tangible common equity ratio remains strong at 6.31 percent. The Bank defines tangible common equity ratio as the ratio of tangible common equity to adjusted tangible assets and calculates this ratio by dividing total consolidated common shareholders’ equity by consolidated total assets.

The Bank declared a cash dividend of $0.56 per share, payable on or after August 13, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021. The Bank also declared a cash dividend of $12.50 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021. In the second quarter of 2021, the Bank paid a cash dividend of $0.56 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 3, 2021. The Bank also paid a cash dividend of $12.50 per share to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was $457.2 million, an increase of $70.1 million, or 18.1 percent, versus the same period last year, primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets. Average interest-earning assets of $90.99 billion for the 2021 second quarter represent an increase of $34.53 billion, or 61.2 percent, from the 2020 second quarter. Yield on interest-earning assets for the 2021 second quarter decreased 107 basis points to 2.37 percent, compared to the second quarter of last year.

Average cost of deposits and average cost of funds for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by 29 and 35 basis points, to 0.27 percent and 0.38 percent, respectively, versus the comparable period a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the 2021 second quarter was 2.02 percent versus 2.77 percent reported in the 2020 second quarter and 2.10 percent in the 2021 first quarter. Excluding loan prepayment penalties in both quarters, linked quarter core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis decreased eight basis points to 1.99 percent. The 2021 second quarter net interest margin was negatively affected by 55 basis points due to significant excess cash balances driven by record deposit growth.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Bank’s provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.3 million, compared with $30.9 million for the 2021 first quarter and $93.0 million for the 2020 second quarter. The decrease in the provision for credit losses for the second quarter was predominantly attributable to improved macroeconomic conditions compared with the same period last year.

Net charge offs for the 2021 second quarter were $15.3 million, or 0.12 percent of average loans, on an annualized basis, versus $17.9 million, or 0.15 percent, for the 2021 first quarter and net charge offs of $4.6 million, or 0.04 percent, for the 2020 second quarter.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the 2021 second quarter was $23.4 million, up $10.7 million when compared with $12.7 million reported in the 2020 second quarter. The increase was driven by growth of $6.3 million in fees and service charges.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $172.0 million, an increase of $20.1 million, or 13.3 percent, versus $151.9 million reported in the 2020 second quarter. The increase was predominantly due to a rise of $13.7 million in salaries and benefits from the significant hiring of private client banking teams, and operational support to meet the Bank's growing needs.

The Bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 35.8 percent for the 2021 second quarter compared with 38.0 percent for the same period a year ago, and 37.9 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Loans

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $3.56 billion, or 7.0 percent, during the second quarter of 2021 to $54.51 billion, compared with $50.95 billion at March 31, 2021. Core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) grew a record $3.92 billion, or 8.1 percent, during the second quarter of 2021 to $52.20 billion, compared with $48.28 billion at March 31, 2021. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $52.48 billion in the 2021 second quarter, growing $3.12 billion, or 6.3 percent, from the 2021 first quarter and $9.74 billion, or 22.8 percent, from the 2020 second quarter.

At June 30, 2021, non-accrual loans were $136.1 million, representing 0.25 percent of total loans and 0.14 percent of total assets, compared with non-accrual loans of $133.7 million, or 0.26 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $46.9 million, or 0.10 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2020. The ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to total loans at June 30, 2021 was 0.94 percent, versus 1.02 percent at March 31, 2021 and 0.98 percent at June 30, 2020. Additionally, the ratio of allowance for credit losses for loans and leases to non-accrual loans, or the coverage ratio, was 378 percent for the 2021 second quarter versus 390 percent for the first quarter of 2021 and 947 percent for the 2020 second quarter.

COVID-19 Related Loan Modifications

As of July 15, 2021, total non-payment deferrals were $308.7 million, or 0.57 percent of the Bank’s total loan portfolio, compared with non-payment deferrals of $982.8 million, or 1.9 percent of total loans, at April 15, 2021, and $11.08 billion, or 24.5 percent of total loans at their peak level as of June 30, 2020. The positive trend is the result of the Bank’s ability to work closely with its clients toward reasonable resolutions.

Non-Payment Modifications (dollars in millions) Portfolio Balance

June 30, 2021 Deferral Balance

July 15, 2021 %

of Loan Category Multi-family $ 15,468 85 0.5 % Retail 5,585 138 2.5 % Office 4,044 6 0.1 % Acquisition, Development, and Construction (ADC) 1,427 8 0.6 % Industrial 635 — — % Hotel 76 — — % Land 42 — — % Other 333 — — % Total Commercial Real Estate 27,610 237 0.9 % Fund Banking and Venture Banking 16,177 — — % Asset Based Lending 348 — — % Signature Financial 5,051 2 — % Traditional Commercial & Industrial 2,540 59 2.3 % Total Commercial & Industrial 24,116 61 0.3 % PPP Loans 2,307 — — % Consumer and Residential 556 11 2.0 % Premium, deferred fees, and costs (80 ) — — % Total Loans $ 54,509 309 0.6 %

Additionally, the Bank has made other COVID-19 related modifications that have resulted in the receipt of modified principal and interest payments totaling 7.0 percent of the loan book.

Conference Call

Signature Bank’s management will host a conference call to review results of the 2021 second quarter on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET. All participants should dial 866-359-8135 at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call and reference conference ID #6246928. International callers should dial 901-300-3484.

To hear a live web simulcast or to listen to the archived web cast following completion of the call, please visit the Bank’s web site at www.signatureny.com, click on “Investor Information,” "Quarterly Results/Conference Calls" to access the link to the call. To listen to a telephone replay of the conference call, please dial 800-585-8367 or 404-537-3406 and enter conference ID #6246928. The replay will be available from approximately 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 through 11:59 PM ET on Friday, July 23, 2021.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank, member FDIC, is a New York-based full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers. The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services. Signature Bank was the first FDIC-insured bank to launch a blockchain-based digital payments platform. Signet allows commercial clients to make real-time payments in U.S. dollars, 24/7/365 and was also the first solution to be approved for use by the NYS Department of Financial Services.

Signature Bank placed 22nd on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

For more information, please visit https://www.signatureny.com/.

This press release and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our future results, interest rates and the interest rate environment, loan and deposit growth, loan performance, operations, new private client teams and other hires, new office openings, our business strategy and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on each of the foregoing and on our business overall. These statements often include words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," “potential,” “opportunity,” “could,” “project,” “seek,” “target”, “goal”, “should,” “will,” “would,” "plan," "estimate" or other similar expressions. As you consider forward-looking statements, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to us or in our control. These factors include but are not limited to: (i) prevailing economic conditions; (ii) changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition, any of which can materially affect origination levels and gain on sale results in our business, as well as other aspects of our financial performance, including earnings on interest-bearing assets; (iii) the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans made by us, whether held in portfolio or sold in the whole loan secondary markets, which can materially affect charge-off levels and required credit loss reserve levels; (iv) changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (v) changes in the banking and other financial services regulatory environment, (vi) our ability to maintain the continuity, integrity, security and safety of our operations and (vii) competition for qualified personnel and desirable office locations. All of these factors are subject to additional uncertainty in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having an unprecedented impact on all aspects of our operations, the financial services industry and the economy as a whole. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, if a change occurs or our beliefs, assumptions and expectations were incorrect, our business, financial condition, liquidity or results of operations may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Additional risks are described in our quarterly and annual reports filed with the FDIC. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statements made by Signature Bank speak only as of the date on which they were made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and we cannot predict these events or how they may affect the Bank. Signature Bank has no duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements after the date on which they are made. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made in this release or elsewhere might not reflect actual results.

FINANCIAL TABLES ATTACHED

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans held for sale $ 998 937 1,577 1,642 Loans and leases 466,748 413,767 895,729 818,277 Securities available-for-sale 46,722 47,684 88,597 99,432 Securities held-to-maturity 13,240 14,030 26,202 28,624 Other investments 9,102 5,364 16,246 13,621 Total interest income 536,810 481,782 1,028,351 961,596 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 54,948 65,550 112,452 165,290 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 595 719 1,197 1,467 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 17,114 22,528 34,242 47,739 Subordinated debt 6,932 5,852 16,733 11,704 Total interest expense 79,589 94,649 164,624 226,200 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 457,221 387,133 863,727 735,396 Provision for credit losses 8,308 93,008 39,180 159,831 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 448,913 294,125 824,547 575,565 NON-INTEREST INCOME Commissions 3,899 2,877 7,902 6,527 Fees and service charges 16,605 10,307 33,535 20,901 Net gains on sales of loans 3,393 1,821 10,454 4,556 Other (loss) income (529 ) (2,341 ) 4,178 (5,140 ) Total non-interest income 23,368 12,664 56,069 26,844 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 112,806 99,084 218,857 192,116 Occupancy and equipment 10,779 11,282 22,552 21,819 Information technology 10,722 10,254 22,203 20,473 FDIC assessment fees 4,486 3,699 10,211 6,597 Professional fees 7,278 4,789 12,420 9,532 Other general and administrative 25,948 22,765 52,167 45,302 Total non-interest expense 172,019 151,873 338,410 295,839 Income before income taxes 300,262 154,916 542,206 306,570 Income tax expense 85,769 37,702 137,181 89,769 Net income $ 214,493 117,214 405,025 216,801 Preferred stock dividends 9,125 — 19,637 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 205,368 117,214 385,388 216,801 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share - basic $ 3.59 2.22 6.87 4.10 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 3.57 2.21 6.80 4.09 Dividends per common share $ 0.56 0.56 1.12 1.12

SIGNATURE BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,811,551 12,208,997 Short-term investments 168,419 139,334 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,979,970 12,348,331 Securities available-for-sale (amortized cost $12,660,722 at June 30, 2021 and $8,891,709 at December 31, 2020); (zero allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021 and $4 at December 31, 2020) 12,577,448 8,890,417 Securities held-to-maturity (fair value $3,373,059 at June 30, 2021 and $2,329,378 at December 31, 2020); (allowance for credit losses $78 at June 30, 2021 and $51 at December 31, 2020) 3,361,011 2,282,830 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 171,759 171,678 Loans held for sale 548,701 407,363 Loans and leases 54,509,167 48,833,098 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (514,794 ) (508,299 ) Loans and leases, net 53,994,373 48,324,799 Premises and equipment, net 84,097 80,274 Operating lease right-of-use assets 229,432 237,407 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 307,704 277,801 Other assets 633,306 867,444 Total assets $ 96,887,801 73,888,344 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest-bearing $ 28,674,539 18,757,771 Interest-bearing 56,887,937 44,557,552 Total deposits 85,562,476 63,315,323 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 150,000 150,000 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 2,764,245 2,839,245 Subordinated debt 569,519 828,588 Operating lease liabilities 257,934 265,354 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 739,064 662,925 Total liabilities 90,043,238 68,061,435 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 61,000,000 shares authorized; 730,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 7 7 Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 125,000,000 and 64,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 57,859,394 shares issued and 57,761,664 outstanding at June 30, 2021; 55,520,417 shares issued and 53,564,573 outstanding at December 31, 2020 577 555 Additional paid-in capital 3,084,743 2,583,514 Retained earnings 3,871,125 3,548,260 Treasury stock, zero shares at June 30, 2021 and 1,899,336 shares at December 31, 2020 — (232,531 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (111,889 ) (72,896 ) Total shareholders' equity 6,844,563 5,826,909 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 96,887,801 73,888,344

SIGNATURE BANK FINANCIAL SUMMARY, CAPITAL RATIOS, ASSET QUALITY (unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 PER COMMON SHARE Earnings per common share - basic $ 3.59 $ 2.22 $ 6.87 $ 4.10 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 3.57 $ 2.21 $ 6.80 $ 4.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 57,128 52,672 56,069 52,609 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 57,527 52,785 56,614 52,763 Book value per common share $ 106.24 $ 90.77 $ 106.24 $ 90.77 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Return on average total assets 0.94 % 0.82 % 0.95 % 0.80 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 13.61 % 9.79 % 13.33 % 9.08 % Efficiency ratio (1) 35.79 % 37.99 % 36.79 % 38.81 % Yield on interest-earning assets 2.37 % 3.43 % 2.44 % 3.62 % Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis (1)(2) 2.37 % 3.44 % 2.45 % 3.63 % Cost of deposits and borrowings 0.38 % 0.73 % 0.42 % 0.93 % Net interest margin 2.02 % 2.76 % 2.05 % 2.77 % Net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis (2)(3) 2.02 % 2.77 % 2.06 % 2.78 % (1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for related calculation.

(2) Based on the 21 percent U.S. federal statutory tax rate for the periods presented. The tax-equivalent basis is considered a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. This ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the impact of tax-exempt assets on the Bank's yield on interest-earning assets and net interest margin.

(3) See "Net Interest Income" for related calculation.

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 CAPITAL RATIOS Tangible common equity (4) 6.31 % 6.92 % 6.89 % 7.99 % Tier 1 leverage (5) 7.86 % 8.82 % 8.55 % 8.76 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based (5) 10.03 % 10.92 % 9.87 % 10.43 % Tier 1 risk-based (5) 11.15 % 12.18 % 11.20 % 10.43 % Total risk-based (5) 12.72 % 14.41 % 13.54 % 12.16 % ASSET QUALITY Non-accrual loans $ 136,099 $ 133,713 $ 120,171 $ 46,939 Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases (ACLLL) $ 514,794 $ 521,761 $ 508,299 $ 444,672 ACLLL to non-accrual loans 378.25 % 390.21 % 422.98 % 947.34 % ACLLL to total loans 0.94 % 1.02 % 1.04 % 0.98 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.10 % Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans, annualized 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.04 % (4) We define tangible common equity as the ratio of total tangible common equity to total tangible assets (the "TCE ratio"). Tangible common equity is considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The TCE ratio is a metric used by management to evaluate the adequacy of our capital levels. In addition to tangible common equity, management uses other metrics, such as Tier 1 capital related ratios, to evaluate capital levels.

(5) June 30, 2021 ratios are preliminary.

SIGNATURE BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Three months ended

June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Short-term investments $ 23,729,151 6,763 0.11 % 4,120,084 1,889 0.18 % Investment securities 14,511,607 62,301 1.72 % 9,379,183 65,189 2.78 % Commercial loans, mortgages and leases 52,324,060 467,188 3.58 % 42,551,809 413,284 3.91 % Residential mortgages and consumer loans 151,401 1,286 3.41 % 180,320 2,026 4.52 % Loans held for sale 271,611 998 1.47 % 227,023 937 1.66 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 90,987,830 538,536 2.37 % 56,458,419 483,325 3.44 % Non-interest-earning assets 868,338 1,202,816 Total assets $ 91,856,168 57,661,235 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 18,488,233 19,551 0.42 % 7,696,059 12,875 0.67 % Money market 34,895,844 31,288 0.36 % 22,597,010 42,126 0.75 % Time deposits 1,842,956 4,109 0.89 % 2,233,641 10,549 1.90 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 25,511,558 — — 14,848,167 — — Total deposits 80,738,591 54,948 0.27 % 47,374,877 65,550 0.56 % Subordinated debt 620,709 6,932 4.47 % 456,584 5,852 5.13 % Other borrowings 2,914,245 17,709 2.44 % 4,318,476 23,247 2.17 % Total deposits and borrowings 84,273,545 79,589 0.38 % 52,149,937 94,649 0.73 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 819,989 666,952 Preferred equity 708,071 — Common equity 6,054,563 4,844,346 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 91,856,168 57,661,235 OTHER DATA Net interest income / interest rate spread (1) 458,947 1.99 % 388,676 2.71 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (1,726 ) (1,543 ) Net interest income, as reported 457,221 387,133 Net interest margin 2.02 % 2.76 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.00 % 0.01 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1) 2.02 % 2.77 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 107.97 % 108.26 % (1) Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions recorded in Commercial loans, mortgages and leases using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented.

SIGNATURE BANK NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (unaudited) Six months ended

June 30, 2021 Six months ended

June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Short-term investments $ 20,437,320 11,779 0.12 % 2,693,115 6,303 0.47 % Investment securities 13,336,026 119,266 1.79 % 9,490,033 135,374 2.85 % Commercial loans, mortgages and leases 50,772,133 896,523 3.56 % 40,957,747 817,648 4.01 % Residential mortgages and consumer loans 154,335 2,620 3.42 % 183,920 3,675 4.02 % Loans held for sale 202,237 1,577 1.57 % 154,415 1,642 2.14 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 84,902,051 1,031,765 2.45 % 53,479,230 964,642 3.63 % Non-interest-earning assets 919,686 993,553 Total assets $ 85,821,737 54,472,783 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 17,286,749 39,499 0.46 % 6,623,067 32,886 1.00 % Money market 32,608,177 63,974 0.40 % 21,508,865 109,288 1.02 % Time deposits 1,815,886 8,979 1.00 % 2,300,393 23,116 2.02 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 23,095,758 — — 13,826,244 — — Total deposits 74,806,570 112,452 0.30 % 44,258,569 165,290 0.75 % Subordinated debt 724,167 16,733 4.62 % 456,411 11,704 5.13 % Other borrowings 2,948,223 35,439 2.42 % 4,252,950 49,206 2.33 % Total deposits and borrowings 78,478,960 164,624 0.42 % 48,967,930 226,200 0.93 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 802,551 680,581 Preferred equity 708,045 — Common equity 5,832,181 4,824,272 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 85,821,737 54,472,783 OTHER DATA Net interest income / interest rate spread (1) 867,141 2.03 % 738,442 2.70 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (3,414 ) (3,046 ) Net interest income, as reported 863,727 735,396 Net interest margin 2.05 % 2.77 % Tax-equivalent effect 0.01 % 0.01 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis (1) 2.06 % 2.78 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 108.18 % 109.21 % (1) Presented on a tax-equivalent, non-GAAP, basis for municipal leasing and financing transactions recorded in Commercial loans, mortgages and leases using the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21 percent for the periods presented.

SIGNATURE BANK

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Management believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures assists investors when comparing results period-to-period in a more consistent manner and provides a better measure of Signature Bank's results. These non-GAAP measures include the Bank's (i) tangible common equity ratio, (ii) efficiency ratio, (iii) yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis, (iv) core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income, (v) pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, and (vi) loans and leases to core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP-basis measures and results. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

The following table presents the tangible common equity ratio calculation:

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Consolidated common shareholders' equity $ 6,844,563 6,642,403 5,826,909 4,862,582 Less: Preferred equity 708,173 708,019 708,019 — Common shareholders' equity $ 6,136,390 5,934,384 5,118,890 4,862,582 Less: Intangible assets 19,886 28,630 32,301 46,385 Tangible common shareholders' equity (TCE) $ 6,116,504 5,905,754 5,086,589 4,816,197 Consolidated total assets $ 96,887,801 85,382,194 73,888,344 60,349,808 Less: Intangible assets 19,886 28,630 32,301 46,385 Consolidated tangible total assets (TTA) $ 96,867,915 85,353,564 73,856,043 60,303,423 Tangible common equity ratio (TCE/TTA) 6.31 % 6.92 % 6.89 % 7.99 %

The following table presents the efficiency ratio calculation:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-interest expense (NIE) $ 172,019 151,873 338,410 295,839 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 457,221 387,133 863,727 735,396 Other non-interest income 23,368 12,664 56,069 26,844 Total income (TI) $ 480,589 399,797 919,796 762,240 Efficiency ratio (NIE/TI) 35.79 % 37.99 % 36.79 % 38.81 %

The following table reconciles yield on interest-earning assets to the yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income (as reported) $ 536,810 481,782 1,028,351 961,596 Tax-equivalent adjustment 1,726 1,543 3,414 3,046 Interest income, tax-equivalent basis $ 538,536 483,325 1,031,765 964,642 Interest-earnings assets $ 90,987,830 56,458,419 84,902,051 53,479,230 Yield on interest-earning assets 2.37 % 3.43 % 2.44 % 3.62 % Tax-equivalent effect — % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Yield on interest-earning assets, tax-equivalent basis 2.37 % 3.44 % 2.45 % 3.63 %

The following table reconciles net interest margin (as reported) to core net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net interest margin (as reported) 2.02 % 2.76 % 2.05 % 2.77 % Tax-equivalent adjustment — % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Margin contribution from loan prepayment penalty income (0.03 )% (0.08 )% (0.03 )% (0.08 )% Core net interest margin, tax-equivalent basis excluding loan prepayment penalty income 1.99 % 2.69 % 2.03 % 2.70 %

The following table reconciles net income (as reported) to pre-tax, pre-provision earnings:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (as reported) $ 214,493 117,214 405,025 216,801 Income tax expense 85,769 37,702 137,181 89,769 Provision for credit losses 8,308 93,008 39,180 159,831 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 308,570 247,924 581,386 466,401

The following table reconciles loans and leases (as reported) to core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans):

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Loans and leases (as reported) $ 54,509,167 50,952,998 48,833,098 45,200,572 Less: PPP loans 2,306,564 2,672,816 1,874,447 1,961,966 Core loans excluding PPP loans $ 52,202,603 48,280,182 46,958,651 43,238,606

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005326/en/