Enablon Recognized Twice – including for Top Product of the Year – in 2021 Environment + Energy Leader Awards

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s twice the honor: Enablon , a leading global provider of software solutions for Integrated Risk, Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) and Operational Risk Management, today announces that it has won two awards from Environment + Energy Leader . The company received honors for Top Product of the Year for its Enablon Vision Platform as well as Top Project of the Year for its ESG metrics solution – a joint development with EY .

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards commemorate the most successful and innovative products in the energy, environmental and sustainability industries. Enablon earned the Product of the Year and Project of the Year distinctions for the company’s relentless pursuit of helping customers operate responsibly, productively and safely through all-inclusive, customizable software solutions. With Enablon, organizations have all the data and tools needed to manage their environmental, safety and health risks.

Top Product of the Year: Enablon Vision Platform

The Enablon Vision Platform brings together EHS, Risk and Operations in a single user interface, providing operations and risk personnel greater insight and visibility into key business functions.

“Every day, we help our customers create a responsible, productive and safe world by breaking down silos across organizations, so that customers can identify, fine-tune and achieve their environmental management goals,” said Laurent Dechaux, VP and Managing Director at Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Our Enablon Vision Platform not only allows organizations to manage environmental performance, but also to manage the health and safety of their workers and assets in one streamlined SaaS-enabled solution.”

Top Project of the Year: EY’s and Enablon’s ESG Metrics Solution

Built on the Enablon cloud platform, Enablon and EY’s joint ESG risk management and reporting solution helps provide organizations with end-to-end management and centralized reporting of critical data. The solution aligns with a variety of the most relevant sustainability standards and frameworks and is designed to provide advanced ESG management. This enables users to manage, track and report ESG data and strategies in one centralized tool.