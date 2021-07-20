checkAd

Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & Strategic Advisory Firm

Leading cutting-edge Company supported by experienced Consultants to support GEMXX Corporation’s continued growth and long-term strategy

Las Vegas, NV, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMXX Corporation (OTC Pink: GEMZ) (“GEMZ” “the Company”), a leader in the Ammolite Gems mine-to-market segment announced that it has engaged International Monetary (“IM”) as its investment banking & strategic advisory firm to provide capital resources, structure financing, provide proprietary investor relations services (IR), advise on merger, and acquisition candidates, and advise the Company’s management on other strategic decisions.

“International Monetary has a direct connection to the investment community which will help us quickly move forward with our strategy,” commented Jay Maull CEO and President of GEMXX Corporation, “Their vast experience will aid in our overall market supporting and building upon the foundation already built by our internal team.”  

Continues Mr. Maull, “International Monetary is one of the premier investment banking consulting firms in the United States catering specifically to small capitalization public companies.  With its team of professionals serving its corporate clients, IM has the experience and resources to quickly facilitate financing, provide powerful IR services, and bring a substantial knowledge base to the table for strategic decision-making.  We are pleased to be associated with this premier firm in this exciting industry.”

MB Riley, Managing Director of International Monetary, stated, “GEMXX Corporation provides a platform for dynamic product/service offerings in the high end direct to consumer Precious Gemstone, Mining and High-End Jewelry Sectors.” He went on to further comment, “The Company is well positioned to take advantage of the target markets for its products and broadens each day in the U.S. and around the world.” Newport Beach-based International Monetary will provide GEMXX Corporation with services ranging from the preparation of corporate documents to providing guidance and assistance in maximizing shareholder value.

ABOUT IM:
Founded in 1997, International Monetary recognized a need to provide Investment Banking Services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy.  IM focuses on turn around situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion.  IM is lead by a team of Managing Directors that provides a number of strategic advisory services including providing capital resources, structuring financing for M&A, International Licensing/Commercialization, Retail Product/Service Distribution, Advertising & Marketing, and Shareholder Enhancement Services.  To find out more about IM, go to: www.intlmonetary.com

