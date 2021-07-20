checkAd

Telenor Rises 2.5% as Earnings Show Rebound in Nordics, Asia

(PLX AI) – Telenor shares rose 2.5% after earnings showed growth returning to the Nordics and Asia, analysts said. Earnings excluding Myanmar's discontinued operations were better than expected, and the company upgraded organic and EBITDA growth …

  • (PLX AI) – Telenor shares rose 2.5% after earnings showed growth returning to the Nordics and Asia, analysts said.
  • Earnings excluding Myanmar's discontinued operations were better than expected, and the company upgraded organic and EBITDA growth guidance
  • The result reflected Telenor’s ability to execute despite ongoing pandemic headwinds and heightened uncertainty especially in Asia, Bank of America analysts said
  • The combination of structural growth prospects, attractive yield and M&A opportunities make Telenor a buy, BofA said (price target NOK 161)
07:03 UhrTelenor Raises EBITDA Growth Outlook for 2021
PLX AI | Analysen
07:00 UhrTelenor Q2 Adjusted EBITDA NOK 12,353 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
08.07.21Telenor Sells Myanmar Unit for USD 105 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
02.07.21Telenor Says Evaluates Its Presence in Myanmar; Won't Comment Further
PLX AI | Analysen