Telenor Rises 2.5% as Earnings Show Rebound in Nordics, Asia Autor: PLX AI | 20.07.2021, 11:02 | 29 | 0 | 0 20.07.2021, 11:02 | (PLX AI) – Telenor shares rose 2.5% after earnings showed growth returning to the Nordics and Asia, analysts said. Earnings excluding Myanmar's discontinued operations were better than expected, and the company upgraded organic and EBITDA growth … (PLX AI) – Telenor shares rose 2.5% after earnings showed growth returning to the Nordics and Asia, analysts said. Earnings excluding Myanmar's discontinued operations were better than expected, and the company upgraded organic and EBITDA growth … (PLX AI) – Telenor shares rose 2.5% after earnings showed growth returning to the Nordics and Asia, analysts said.

Earnings excluding Myanmar's discontinued operations were better than expected, and the company upgraded organic and EBITDA growth guidance

The result reflected Telenor’s ability to execute despite ongoing pandemic headwinds and heightened uncertainty especially in Asia, Bank of America analysts said

The combination of structural growth prospects, attractive yield and M&A opportunities make Telenor a buy, BofA said (price target NOK 161) Telenor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Telenor Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer