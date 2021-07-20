Telenor Rises 2.5% as Earnings Show Rebound in Nordics, Asia
(PLX AI) – Telenor shares rose 2.5% after earnings showed growth returning to the Nordics and Asia, analysts said. Earnings excluding Myanmar's discontinued operations were better than expected, and the company upgraded organic and EBITDA growth …
- (PLX AI) – Telenor shares rose 2.5% after earnings showed growth returning to the Nordics and Asia, analysts said.
- Earnings excluding Myanmar's discontinued operations were better than expected, and the company upgraded organic and EBITDA growth guidance
- The result reflected Telenor’s ability to execute despite ongoing pandemic headwinds and heightened uncertainty especially in Asia, Bank of America analysts said
- The combination of structural growth prospects, attractive yield and M&A opportunities make Telenor a buy, BofA said (price target NOK 161)
