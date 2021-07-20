Icelandair Group will publish its results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday 22 July 2021. An open presentation will be held on Friday 23 July 2021 at Hilton Reykjavík Nordica, room I. The presentation will start at 8:30 am (GMT). Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO and Ivar S. Kristinsson Interim CFO will present Icelandair Group´s results and answer questions along with the senior management.

Please note that the meeting will also be webcast live in Icelandic at:

http://www.icelandairgroup.is/investors/reports-and-presentations/webc ...