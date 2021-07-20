checkAd

In new Corporate Responsibility Report, Alliant Energy announces progress toward Clean Energy Vision

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 11:30  |  70   |   |   

Report also highlights new 1 million trees planting commitment

MADISON, Wis., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alliant Energy releases its 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR) highlighting advancements in renewable energy and progress on their Clean Energy Vision. The report focuses on the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs and their continued emphasis on the communities they serve.

When it comes to progress, the company states that successful execution of its strategy has yielded the following achievements:

  • 42% CO2 reduction since 2005.
  • 1,100 megawatts (MW) of coal retired with plans of retiring another 1,300 MW by the end of 2024.
  • 10% of light-duty fleet vehicles are electric.
  • 66% water reduction since 2005.

“We take great pride in advancing a more sustainable future through our purpose-driven strategy to serve customers and build stronger communities,” said Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO John Larsen. “It’s one of the many reasons I am pleased to announce our plan to add more than one million trees to our service areas over the next decade, in honor of our customers.”

To achieve this goal, Alliant Energy will partner with organizations and communities throughout Iowa and Wisconsin in support of public forest restoration and preservation, urban forestry projects and other tree planting efforts.

The new tree planting initiative is in addition to plans to expand solar energy generation and build out the connected energy network while focusing on building a stronger, more diverse energy grid.

Collectively, these initiatives are positioning Alliant Energy to achieve their sustainability goals, which include eliminating all coal from their generation fleet by 2040 and achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions from the electricity they generate by 2050. These goals are part of Alliant Energy’s Clean Energy Blueprint, the company’s roadmap to a cleaner, more reliable and resilient energy generation future.

Alliant Energy places equal importance on thoughtfully addressing the social needs of the communities it proudly serves. Guided by their Care for others value, workplace diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives continue to be a cornerstone of the company’s focus. The company has six Employee Resource Groups dedicated to creating a culture of inclusion and a sense of belonging for employees. Additionally, they have expanded their pre-apprenticeship learning and internship programs, and increased their investment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and early careers programs.

