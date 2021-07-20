Epiroc Earnings Miss Expectations; Shares Fall 2%
(PLX AI) – Epiroc Q2 orders SEK 11,070 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 2,182 million vs. estimate SEK 2,264 millionQ2 EBIT margin 22.4%Q2 revenue SEK 9,733 million vs. estimate SEK 9,882 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 22.6%Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.4Q2 organic
- (PLX AI) – Epiroc Q2 orders SEK 11,070 million.
- Q2 EBIT SEK 2,182 million vs. estimate SEK 2,264 million
- Q2 EBIT margin 22.4%
- Q2 revenue SEK 9,733 million vs. estimate SEK 9,882 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 22.6%
- Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.4
- Q2 organic growth 26%
- Says expect that the demand, both for equipment and aftermarket, will remain at a stable high level in the near term
