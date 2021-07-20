checkAd

Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Wasatch Clean Energy

Autor: Accesswire
CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that they have entered into a Factory Authorized Representative Agreement (the "Agreement") with Wasatch Clean Energy, allowing the Salt Lake City, Utah based truck and van equipment installation provider to promote, sell and service Envirotech products throughout the United States. Wasatch Clean Energy is required to buy at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck at commencement of the Agreement. The vehicles will initially be used as demonstration vehicles and may also be sold to customers.

Wasatch Clean Energy is a family-owned truck and van equipment installation provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with a second location in Boise, Idaho. They provide a variety of van and truck specialties for light to medium duty vehicles from large fleets to small businesses across the United States and maintain a new, state-of-the-art 23,000 square foot headquarters in Salt Lake City that allows them to maximize efficiency and minimize turnaround times.

"Wasatch Clean Energy has an established customer base and extensive knowledge and experience providing quality installation services for a broad variety of trucks and vans, " said Envirotech Vehicles' CEO Phillip Oldridge. "They are a leader in their industry and an ideal partner to help us continue to expand our market reach. Our FAR partnerships are a key part of our growth strategy, and we continue to selectively sign deals like this to support our sales and customer service initiatives while capitalizing on the rapidly growing EV market."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Contact Information

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
Telephone: 203.972.9200
Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

Envirotech Vehicles

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 1205
Email: mike.m@evtvusa.com

SOURCE: Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655696/Envirotech-Vehicles-Enters-into-Fact ...

