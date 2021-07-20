Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) Gold Resource* Croteau Est Property, Chapais- Chibougamou Gold Camp

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated plans to define the northern and eastern extension of the gold …

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated plans to define the northern and eastern extension of the gold "footprint" associated with the NI 43-101 compliant (640,000 ounce at 1.7 g/t gold inferred) CBSZ gold deposit on its large (30km by 15km, 12,545 hectare), 100% owned Croteau Est gold property, Quebec. The Company will test the northern and eastern extension potential of the CBSZ with a 2,530m, 220-hole reverse circulation (RC) drill program, scheduled to commence in August. The CBSZ gold deposit is currently defined from only 64 drill holes, 350m maximum depth over a 550m strike length, open at depth and open along strike both to the east and west. Within the CBSZ, gold is hosted in a 75-120m wide, east-west trending sericite-carbonate alteration zone and associated stockwork quartz veins.