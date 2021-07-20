checkAd

Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) Gold Resource* Croteau Est Property, Chapais- Chibougamou Gold Camp

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated plans to define the northern and eastern extension of the gold …

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that it has initiated plans to define the northern and eastern extension of the gold "footprint" associated with the NI 43-101 compliant (640,000 ounce at 1.7 g/t gold inferred) CBSZ gold deposit on its large (30km by 15km, 12,545 hectare), 100% owned Croteau Est gold property, Quebec.

The Company will test the northern and eastern extension potential of the CBSZ with a 2,530m, 220-hole reverse circulation (RC) drill program, scheduled to commence in August. The CBSZ gold deposit is currently defined from only 64 drill holes, 350m maximum depth over a 550m strike length, open at depth and open along strike both to the east and west. Within the CBSZ, gold is hosted in a 75-120m wide, east-west trending sericite-carbonate alteration zone and associated stockwork quartz veins.

In defining the original CBSZ discovery, several trenches exposing the CBSZ returned mineralized bedrock grab samples. Highlighted assays include (see Northern Superior press releases July 20, 2011, November 12, 2013):

  • 15.0g/t Au;
  • 52.8g/t Au;
  • 68.7g/t Au; and
  • 58.8g/t Au.

From these same trenches channel samples were also taken, highlighted assay values include (see Northern Superior press releases, October 12, 2011, July 5, 2017):

  • 92.57g/t Au over 1m or 12.8g/t Au over 7.8m;
  • 14.37g/t Au over 7.5m; and
  • 8.49g/t Au over 5.7m.

Gold within the CBSZ is associated with at least 9 high grade gold shoots. Highlighted intersections reported include (see Northern Superior press release November 13, 2017, January 10, 2018):

  • High grade widths of up to 11.06 g/t Au over 9.10m (including 43.75 g/t Au over 2.00m),
  • 61.24 g/t Au over 5.95 m (including 705 g/t Au over 0.5 m)
  • High grade mineralization occurring >400 m vertical depth: 7.50 g/t Au over 7.95m (including 56.40 g/t Au over 1.00m) between 489.90m to 497.85m; and
  • Wide mineralized widths of up to 1.99 g/t Au over 34.65m (including 9.46 g/t Au over 2.35m).

All 9 high grade gold shoots are of mineable width and grade, dip to the east and are contiguous, as evidenced by the 96% hit rate experienced in the Company's 2017 core drill program (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com). The mineralization was proven to extend directly to surface by projecting the shoots to surface and exposing it. This shoot consisted of two zones of >10g/t Au, 2.5m x 2.0 m and 2.0m x 0.5m, enclosed by a halo of >5g/t Au, 7.0m x 2.5m in turn enclosed by a halo of gold mineralization of >3g/t Au over an area of 8.0m x 3.0m (see Northern Superior press release, November 3, 2014).

