Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it appointed Sherrie Bobojevic as a member of its advisory board on July 19, 2021.

Sherrie currently holds the role of Director of Sales at Love Good Fats, and was previously Director, National Retail Sales Canada for Daiya Foods Inc. She has had a successful career in the plant-based foods industry for 10 years and has over 20 years experience in business development, distribution, retail sales, sales brokering and brand management in the natural food industry. Sherrie has helped establish thousands of points of distribution for various brands, including Sol Cuisine, Earth Balance, Daiya foods, Wholly Veggie, Pacific Foods, Gardein, Coconut Bliss and White Wave Foods.

Sherrie will focus on advising the Komo team on strategies to build its wholesale and food service partnerships and points of distribution in the Canadian market.

"I value the people behind Komo Comfort Foods and the beliefs which create the foundation of this brand. The Komo team has placed a strong brand voice behind the company, and I love the way they are thinking about the present and the future of plant-based foods. They are focused on creating the items that consumers have been asking for and bringing them to life, for the whole family to enjoy," says Sherrie Bobojevic.

The Komo brand was launched by three lifelong foodies who also happen to be the best at what they do. A plant-based chef, an inspired food scientist/product inventor and an operations/food safety leader, working together to craft real food that follows three rules. It has to be seamless to include in everyday life. It has to be made with strictly wholesome ingredients. And it has to be plant-based. Komo creates plant-based, feel good food worth sharing.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Komo Plant Based Foods Moves to New Facility to Expand Production and R&D Capabilities
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21Komo Plant Based Foods erweitert seine Produktlinie Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM und kündigt für die USA das neue Börsensymbol KOMOF an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
22.06.21Komo Plant Based Foods Expands Plant-Based Meal Helpers(TM) Product Line and Announces New U.S. Trading Symbol KOMOF
Accesswire | Analysen