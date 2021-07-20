GenFleet Therapeutics and Insilico Medicine Announce Strategic Partnership

The agreement outlines a constructive framework where GenFleet will synergize its own R&D systems with Insilico's end-to-end AI-powered drug discovery platform, with a view to jointly addressing significant unmet medical needs and tackling novel & difficult targets in cancer therapeutics.

SHANGHAI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenFleet Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on cutting-edge therapies in oncology and immunology, and Insilico Medicine, an industry leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, announced to reach strategic partnership in advancing development of novel therapies today.

In collaboration with Insilico's AI-powered identification methods, GenFleet will enhance the exploration of the dynamic structure-activity relationship between target proteins and drug molecules through virtual structure research to develop highly selective inhibitors and deliver targeted therapies overcoming drug resistance.

Featuring a competitive pipeline with novel mechanisms, GenFleet has established its comprehensive R&D functions spanning from early discovery to global multi-regional clinical trials. In pursuing targets & indications without proof of concept global-wise, GenFleet has applied latest computational sciences to drug development including DNA-encoded Library screening, computer-aided drug design, digital clinical trial solutions, etc.

Insilico Medicine is a global leader AI-powered drug discovery company. Since 2014, Insilico Medicine developed the AI-powered drug discovery platform consisting of PandaOmics AI-powered novel target discovery engine, Chemistry42 deep generative reinforcement learning system allowing for de-novo design of novel molecules with the desired properties that do not exist in the known chemical space, and InClinico, which predicts clinical trial outcome. As a pioneer and leader in the industry, Insilico Medicine has built a strong drug discovery and development team, a broad distributed discovery partner network, and initiated multiple internal therapeutic programs.