checkAd

Merck Presents New Data from Ongoing Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Investigational, Once-Monthly, Oral Islatravir for HIV-1 Prevention at IAS 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 12:00  |  31   |   |   

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of six monthly oral doses, over 24 weeks, of islatravir, the company’s investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor, versus placebo for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of HIV-1 infection in adults at low-risk of contracting HIV-1. After 24 weeks, once-monthly oral islatravir was generally well tolerated versus placebo. Most adverse events (AEs) were mild and there were no serious drug-related AEs in people who received islatravir. The levels of islatravir in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) also remained above the pre-specified efficacy PK threshold for PrEP at both doses studied (60 mg and 120 mg) eight weeks after the last study dose. These data were shared as a late-breaking oral presentation during the virtual 11th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science (IAS 2021) and are a follow-up to the interim analysis that was presented earlier this year at the virtual 2021 HIV Research for Prevention Conference (HIVR4P 2021).

“The 24-week analysis of investigational, once-monthly oral islatravir not only builds upon the PK data we have already seen, but also provides encouraging support for the safety and tolerability profile of this HIV-1 PrEP regimen,” said Dr. Joan Butterton, vice president, global clinical development, infectious diseases, Merck Research Laboratories. “As part of our commitment to understanding the potential for our HIV medicines in a broad range of patients, we focused on the enrollment of diverse patient populations at risk for HIV, including women, who have one of the highest unmet needs in HIV prevention.”

Islatravir is currently being evaluated across a variety of dosing regimens, for both the treatment of HIV-1 infection in combination with other antiretroviral agents and for the prevention of HIV-1 infection as a monotherapy. An overview of the islatravir treatment and prevention development program is available here, which includes our two Phase 3 IMPOWER trials evaluating islatravir as once-monthly oral PrEP across diverse populations of people who may benefit from additional HIV-1 prevention options.

Seite 1 von 4


Merck & Co Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Merck Presents New Data from Ongoing Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating the Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of Investigational, Once-Monthly, Oral Islatravir for HIV-1 Prevention at IAS 2021 Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced results from a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of six monthly oral doses, over 24 weeks, of islatravir, the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
NYSED Approves Boxlight-EOS Education as a CTLE Sponsor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Merck Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VAXNEUVANCE (Pneumococcal 15-valent Conjugate Vaccine) for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease in Adults 18 Years and Older Caused by 15 Serotypes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy Before Surgery and Continued as a Single Agent After Surgery Showed Statistically Significant Event-Free Survival (EFS) Result Versus Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Alone in High-Risk Early-Stage TNBC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Merck Announces Presentation of New Data from Broad HIV Program at IAS 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Interim Results from Phase 2/3 Studies of Molnupiravir, an Investigational Oral Antiviral Therapeutic for Mild to Moderate COVID-19, Presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in Locally Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Merck Provides Update on KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Indication in Third-Line Gastric Cancer in the US
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Merck to Hold Second-Quarter 2021 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on July 29
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21European Commission Approves Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy for Certain Patients With Esophageal Cancer or HER2-Negative Gastroesophageal Junction (GEJ) Adenocarcinoma
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.06.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 25/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
24.06.21Merck Appoints Michael Klobuchar Chief Strategy Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten