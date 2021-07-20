checkAd

Fobi AI Selected By GPJ, World's Leading Experience Marketing Agency, To Provide Wallet Pass Solution For Global Enterprise Client Launch Of INEOS Grenadier 4X4. Deal Generates Immediate and Recurring Revenue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 12:00  |  61   |   |   

Fobi selected by the world’s leading event and experience marketing agency GPJ to utilize their Wallet pass solution as part of a complete event management solution for their global client INEOS’ new vehicle launch, which will deliver revenue this quarter and recurring revenue moving forward.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOBI AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF:) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce it has been selected by GPJ, the world’s leading event & experience marketing agency, to utilize its Wallet pass solution to develop a custom event management system including ticketing and booking functionality, for INEOS, one of GPJ’s global enterprise clients.

GPJ GLOBAL ENTERPRISE CLIENTS INCLUDE 40 IN FORTUNE 500. INEOS GENERATES $61 BILLION IN ANNUAL REVENUE.

GPJ employs over 1,300 people through a global office network that delivers integrated experiential programs via digital, mobile and physical brand activations. Their clients include AT&T, American Express, BMW, Chrysler, Facebook, Google, Mercedes-Benz, Pepsi, P&G and many more global power brands.

INEOS is a GPJ client employing over 26,000 people across 29 countries and generating $61 billion in annual revenue. INEOS is making an impact across a range of elite sports including Formula One, cycling, sailing, football, and running and becoming increasingly known to consumers with the launch of the INEOS Grenadier 4x4, which is powered by BMW..

FOBI EVENT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (EMS) FOR INEOS WENT LIVE JULY 18TH TO SUPPORT GLOBAL PROMOTION OF NEW 4X4. GPJ EXPECT FURTHER FOBI CUSTOM SOLUTIONS FOR CLIENTS

The INEOS Grenadier 4x4 is being promoted via a roadshow event across multiple countries and locations. INEOS is transporting prototypes of the vehicle to several locations within each region and required a solution to allow users to book test drives of the new 4x4.

Fobi’s new Event Management Solution (EMS) is a sophisticated, end-to-end resource for booking and ticketing developed using the Fobi Wallet pass, SimplyBook’s calendaring system and a client branded booking webpage which was custom built by Fobi. Fobi EMS allows INEOS to engage with their guests using a solution that manages resources, digitizes ticketing, and automates bookings and event-based notifications.

