Everything Blockchain Joins Overwatch Partners Taking Lead Position in Ethereum Fork - PulseChain

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 12:00   

Everything Blockchain to be First in History to Publicly Display Blockchain Wallet Content of PulseChain

Fleming Island, Florida, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --      Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software architecture, development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has joined with Overwatch Partners, Inc., the Company’s largest shareholder, to take the lead position during the on-ramp process with PulseChain, which launched Friday, July 16, 2021. PulseChain is a new Blockchain environment cryptocurrency ecosystem providing significant enhancements over the legacy Ethereum platform.  PulseChain will be faster, cheaper, and bigger than Ethereum.  PulseChain will be 400% faster than Ethereum, will have lower fees, and will have delegated proof of stake sooner than Ethereum.  With over $500 million committed to PulseChain in just its first five days, the PulseChain platform will be the largest platform launch and largest airdrop in the history of BlockChain. PulseChain claims it is one of the easiest platforms to use, is environmentally friendly, absolves inflation, all while empowering users to delegate to validators where they will receive rewards through staking. 

     The native token of PulseChain will be Pulse [Symbol: PLS] which can be bought and sold on both the Ethereum and PulseChain platforms once operational after the on-ramp period. There is a 19-day on ramp period, scheduled to conclude on August 4, 2021, at which time the PulseChain network will launch after a quiet period giving time for PulseChain to establish validators and distribute PLS tokens.   

    Christian Rishel, a founding partner of Overwatch Partners, and Robert Adams, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, have been involved in the gamification, theory-crafting, league bonus and adoption cycle curves, distributed autonomous organization (DAO), and other strategic and governance planning of PulseChain. Christian Rishel stated, “As a shareholder of Everything Blockchain, I am extremely happy with the Company’s decision to join with Overwatch Partners in PulseChain. I am very confident that this decision by the Everything Blockchain team in PulseChain will pay-off in the short and long term.  I am boldly predicting that Everything Blockchain could net upwards of $50 million, (more likely $100 million) during the inaugural year of PulseChain, shattering their projected annual earnings numbers.”

