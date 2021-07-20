The NAGA Group AG breaks another record, reporting an impressive USD 29 million group revenue for the half year, trippling copy-trades and doubling trading volume.

checkAd

DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
20.07.2021 / 12:05
  • Q2 2021 with more than USD 15 million revenue
  • Copy-trading increased by 360%
  • 2020 audited results to be published July 26th

Hamburg, July 20th, 2021 - NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, announces the preliminary group figures for its record-half year 2021.

NAGA continues its impressive growth journey. With unaudited preliminary revenues of more than USD 15 million in Q2 (Q2 2020: USD 6.3 million) NAGA delivered the 11th consecutive quarter of record growth posting a 135% quarter over quarter. Total group sales of the first half year amounted to USD 29 million which is +85% increase to USD 15,7 million of the first half year in 2020 and almost the entire revenue of 2020 (USD 30 million).

NAGA's unique social-investing concept is one of the major growth drivers with its core functionality auto-copy trading. Copied trades grew by 366% to 2.8 million in HY21 (HY20: 0.6 million), which also surpassed the entire number of copied trades of 2020 (1.7 million) by 64%. Overall transactions in HY21 jumped by 78% to 4.8 million (HY20: 2.7 million).

Traded volume has also seen significant growth of more than 160% compared to the same period last year. In 2021 over USD 155 billion were traded over the NAGA.com platform (HY20: USD 59 billion). During the first half year, NAGA has already seen more traded volume than the entire year of 2020 (USD 143 billion).

"2021 was fantastic for us and we keep on accelerating our growth. We are entering growth levels which will soon elevate our brand and platform to global success. It's all a question of marketing, brand awareness and ensuring that our systems scale. We understand our profitability ratios better and our cohort's user growth is healthy", commented CEO Benjamin Bilski on the record numbers.

