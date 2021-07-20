checkAd

CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 12:13  |  22   |   |   

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Event: Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast

Hosts: Michael Combs, President and Chief Executive Officer

           Brandon O’Brien, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Tuesday August 3, 2021

Time: 11:30 am EST.

Contact: Investor Relations – 949-851-1473

About CorVel
CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing workers’ compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the historical financial performance of the Company may not be indicative of future financial performance and the risk that the recent performance of the Company’s Common Stock may not be indicative of its future performance, as well as other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including the report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q.

(Minimum requirements to listen to broadcast: Windows Media Player and a broadband Internet connection.)

SOURCE: CorVel Corporation

CorVel Corporation is publicly traded on the NASDAQ National Market System under the stock symbol CRVL. The CorVel Corporation Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be obtained by clicking here or by contacting:

Investor_relations@corvel.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Event: Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast Hosts: Michael Combs, President and Chief Executive Officer            Brandon O’Brien, Chief Financial Officer Date: Tuesday August 3, 2021 Time: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Cytokinetics Announces Positive Topline Results of Redwood-HCM
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Agrees with ISS’ Recommendation to Vote AGAINST the Pembina Transaction ...
Eluminex Biosciences Exclusively Licenses FibroGen’s Biosynthetic Cornea Technology and ...
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces New Board Member, Carolyn E. Taylor
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
California’s NCTD exercises options to add 50 more NFI low-emission Xcelsior CNG buses in North ...
Titel
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board