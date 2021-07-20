checkAd

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Net Income of $648 million and EPS of $1.44

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported second quarter 2021 financial results. The earnings press release, investor presentation, and financial supplement are available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. In addition, these materials will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

“We continued to demonstrate the strength and diversity of our business model in the second quarter, as a drop in Mortgage revenue was partially offset by record results in Capital Markets and Wealth,” said Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun. “We saw modest loan growth during the quarter, and expect that to accelerate in the second half as the economy continues to grow and excess liquidity is redeployed. We are executing well on our strategic initiatives and have commenced work on a TOP 7 program, with details to be announced later this year.”

Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a third quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on August 13, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 30, 2021.

As previously announced, Citizens will host a live conference call to review its second quarter 2021 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and related materials through the following details:

Conference Call

Time: 9:00 am ET

Dial-in: (877) 336-4437, conference ID 2929135

Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 pm ET on July 20, 2021 through August 20, 2021. Please dial (866) 207-1041 and enter access code 1469569. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $185.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

