TortoiseEcofin Appoints New Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer for its Closed-End Funds

20.07.2021, 12:30  |  22   |   |   

TortoiseEcofin today announced the appointment of Courtney Gengler, CPA as Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer for its closed-end funds effective July 14, 2021. This change will allow Brad Adams, recently serving in this role, to focus entirely on his responsibilities as CEO for the closed-end funds and pass the primary responsibility for financial filings and the related books and records to Ms. Gengler.

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (also dba TCA Advisors) (“TCA”) is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and TCA believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and TCA do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

TORTOISE ENERGY/COM NEW Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


