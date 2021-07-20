TortoiseEcofin Appoints New Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer for its Closed-End Funds

TortoiseEcofin today announced the appointment of Courtney Gengler, CPA as Principal Financial Officer and Treasurer for its closed-end funds effective July 14, 2021. This change will allow Brad Adams, recently serving in this role, to focus entirely on his responsibilities as CEO for the closed-end funds and pass the primary responsibility for financial filings and the related books and records to Ms. Gengler.

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior living. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. For additional information, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. (also dba TCA Advisors) (“TCA”) is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

