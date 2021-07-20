CARTEL INTERNATIONAL, Inc. And RX3, Inc. Announces Co-marketing and Merging Of Specialty Cigars and CBD Hydrate Water brands into Its Cigar Lounges Nationwide

Together with Music City Botanicals Chief Operating Officer Tim Rogge, Cartel CEO Philip Moreb has announced this agreement will be the first in what is expected to be 30 selected cities and locations. Mr. Tim Roegge is a well-known and well-respected Chemist, who has found the concept of the Hemp Premium cigars fit well into the business model of the Cigar Lounges. This lounge is the crowning piece of what will be selected “Hubs” dedicated to the sophisticated Hemp and Cannabis consumer.

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartel International, Inc. has announced that it has merged its water division known as RX3, Inc. which produces CBD infused high quality, health-conscious specialty water products. Combining its Hemp products line to be sold in the company owned specialty cigar lounges located throughout the U.S. Cartel International, Inc., previously entered into agreement with Music City Botanicals to build, co-manage, and co-operate Cartel Cigar Lounges beginning this August with the opening of the first Cigar Lounge in Nashville, TN. This exciting concept will be host to consumers who wish to enjoy a drink and a Premium Hemp cigar in a casual but superior venue designed for cigar smokers.

Additionally, it was revealed that these Cigar Lounges will not only provide a relaxing experience but will periodically provide entertainment at these venues. Music City Botanicals COO Tim Roegge also stated that Ryan Upchurch the Country music Star, could make an appearance with dates and times to be determined. Ryan Upchurch, known professionally as Upchurch, is an American performer from Cheatham County, Tennessee, on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee. Upchurch began his popularity primarily as a comedian, creating videos on various platforms to garner support and fans. Home grown comfort, home grown entertainment that permits relaxation and enjoyment to the visitors to the lounges. It is the location and the products that make the visit to one of these lounges a pleasing experience. All Hemp Premium cigars meet the Federal guidelines of less than 0.03% THC and are found to offer a sophisticated smoker the taste and aroma of a pleasing cigar. All RX3 branded water including its premier CBD Hydrate and CBD Hydrate Orange Mango, and the newest CBD Hydrate Sparkling Water are bottled in glass bottles previously sold in exclusive serving at fine dining restaurants. The CBD Hydrate products are full spectrum products infused with Hemp seed oil, and unlike THC, does not evoke a psychoactive response when consumed.

Cartel International, Inc., announces the hiring and Directorship for Mr. Alan Ada of Pointe West Pacific Development, LLC. Into the position of Chief Operating Officer. His company has a long and successful business model which produced thousands of Senior housing units, Medical clinics and other commercial developments including redevelopment of municipal airports throughout the US and Canada since 1997.

Cartel Blue, Inc. is the first and only hemp Apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index.

