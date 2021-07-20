ChromaDex to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced that it will hold a conference call on Tues., August 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Thurs., August 3, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-979-2703

International dial-in number: 236-714-2223

Conference ID: 9972229

Webcast link: ChromaDex Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toll-free replay number: 800-585-8367

Replay ID: 9972229

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, which includes world-renowned scientists, is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. ChromaDex is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex’s patent portfolio. ChromaDex delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product Tru Niagen available at www.truniagen.com and through partnerships with global retailers and distributors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

