checkAd

Henry Schein to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10 00 A.M. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 12:30  |  18   |   |   

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the stock market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and will provide a live webcast of its earnings conference call on the same day beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Speakers on the call will include Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, and Steven Paladino, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors can access the call by visiting www.henryschein.com/IRwebcasts. A replay will be available on the Henry Schein website following the presentation.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 20,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 31 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $10.1 billion in 2020, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

Henry Schein Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Henry Schein to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10 00 A.M. ET Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the stock market opens …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Verastem Oncology Announces Conversion of Senior Notes Eliminating Substantially All Outstanding ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
NYSED Approves Boxlight-EOS Education as a CTLE Sponsor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.06.21Henry Schein Opens Customer Assistance Hotline in Response to Tropical Storm Claudette
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten