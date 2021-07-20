 Synovus Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter 2021

Reported Adjusted (dollars in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Net income available to common shareholders $ 177,909 $ 178,802 $ 84,901 $ 178,969 $ 180,685 $ 34,015 Diluted earnings per share 1.19 1.19 0.57 1.20 1.21 0.23 Total loans 38,236,018 38,805,101 39,914,297 N/A N/A N/A Total deposits 47,171,962 47,368,951 44,194,580 N/A N/A N/A Total FTE revenue 489,738 485,587 550,911 488,612 486,785 470,659 Return on avg assets 1.36 % 1.40 % 0.71 % 1.37 % 1.41 % 0.32 % Return on avg common equity 15.40 15.77 7.48 15.50 15.93 3.00 Return on avg tangible common equity 17.41 17.85 8.69 17.52 18.04 3.60 Net interest margin 3.02 3.04 3.13 N/A N/A N/A Efficiency ratio 55.24 55.01 51.58 54.41 54.12 57.71 NCO ratio 0.28 0.21 0.24 N/A N/A N/A NPA ratio 0.46 0.50 0.44 N/A N/A N/A

“Our Synovus team delivered solid financial performance in the second quarter while continuing to position the company for long-term success,” said Kevin Blair, Synovus President and CEO. “Revenue growth in the quarter was largely driven by an $8 million increase in net interest income resulting from earning asset growth. The credit outlook continued to improve, with a 14% reduction in criticized and classified loans and another quarter of reserve release. And we remained focused on growth drivers in the quarter while maintaining discipline around expenses, which declined 5% from the second quarter of 2020.

“We are delivering on Synovus Forward, with $75 million in pre-tax benefits to date, and we continue to strengthen our competitive position by investing in specialized talent, technology and solutions, and by taking advantage of our economically vibrant Southeast footprint,” Blair said. “We expect our efforts to produce sustained profitable growth, positive operating leverage, and higher returns as we progress toward becoming a top quartile performing bank.”

Balance Sheet

Loans* (dollars in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 2Q20 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Commercial & industrial $ 19,150.1 $ 19,693.8 $ (543.7 ) (3 )% $ 20,031.6 $ (881.5 ) (4 )% Commercial real estate 10,361.1 10,533.9 (172.9 ) (2 ) 10,614.2 (253.1 ) (2 ) Consumer 8,724.8 8,577.3 147.5 2 9,268.5 (543.6 ) (6 ) Total loans $ 38,236.0 $ 38,805.1 $ (569.1 ) (1 )% $ 39,914.3 $ (1,678.2 ) (4 )% *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total loans ended the quarter at $38.24 billion, down $569.1 million or 1% sequentially.

Commercial and industrial (C&I) loans declined $543.7 million sequentially, led by a decline in PPP loan balances of $763.4 million. PPP forgiveness of $927 million partially offset by additional fundings of $149 million. C&I line utilization remains near historic lows at ~40%.

CRE loans declined $172.9 million as the recovery in commercial real estate continues.

Consumer loans increased $147.5 million sequentially, with growth of $273.5 million in third-party consumer lending offsetting declines in consumer mortgages and HELOCs of $98.4 million and $74.2 million, respectively.

Deposits* (dollars in millions) 2Q21 1Q21 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 2Q20 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Non-interest-bearing DDA $ 14,342.6 $ 13,742.1 $ 600.5 4 % $ 11,830.7 $ 2,511.9 21 % Interest-bearing DDA 5,839.8 5,841.7 (1.9 ) — 5,057.2 782.6 15 Money market 13,983.1 13,943.7 39.4 — 11,457.2 2,525.9 22 Savings 1,341.5 1,277.0 64.4 5 1,080.1 261.3 24 Public funds 5,804.9 6,154.9 (350.0 ) (6 ) 5,347.4 457.6 9 Time deposits 2,891.1 3,214.8 (323.6 ) (10 ) 5,131.7 (2,240.6 ) (44 ) Brokered deposits 2,969.0 3,194.7 (225.7 ) (7 ) 4,290.3 (1,321.3 ) (31 ) Total deposits $ 47,172.0 $ 47,369.0 $ (197.0 ) — % $ 44,194.6 $ 2,977.4 7 % *Amounts may not total due to rounding

Total deposits ended the quarter at $47.17 billion, down $197.0 million sequentially.

Core transaction deposits increased $702.4 million or 2% sequentially.

Total deposit costs declined 6 bps sequentially to 0.16%.

Income Statement Summary** (in thousands, except per share data) 2Q21 1Q21 Linked

Quarter

Change Linked

Quarter %

Change 2Q20 Year/Year

Change Year/Year

% Change Net interest income $ 381,860 $ 373,857 $ 8,003 2 % $ 376,566 $ 5,294 1 % Non-interest revenue 107,087 110,956 (3,869 ) (3 ) 173,484 (66,397 ) (38 ) Non-interest expense 270,531 267,134 3,397 1 284,141 (13,610 ) (5 ) (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (24,598 ) (18,575 ) (6,023 ) (32 ) 141,851 (166,449 ) nm Income before taxes $ 243,014 $ 236,254 $ 6,760 3 % $ 124,058 $ 118,956 96 % Income tax expense 56,814 49,161 7,653 16 30,866 25,948 84 Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 — — 8,291 — — Net income available to common shareholders $ 177,909 $ 178,802 $ (893 ) — % $ 84,901 $ 93,008 110 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 149,747 149,780 (33 ) — % 147,733 2,014 1 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ — — $ 0.57 $ 0.62 109 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.20 1.21 (0.01 ) (1 ) 0.23 0.97 421 ** Amounts may not total due to rounding

Core Performance

Net interest income of $381.9 million increased $8.0 million sequentially as asset growth, reduced deposit costs, and a higher day count more than offset the reduction in PPP fee income. Net PPP fee accretion of $20.4 million, down $4.5 million sequentially. Net interest margin was 3.02%, down 2 bps sequentially.

Non-interest revenue decreased $3.9 million, or 3% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest revenue decreased $6.2 million, or 6% sequentially, and increased $12.7 million, or 14% compared to prior year. Broad-based growth helped partially offset normalization of net mortgage revenue, which declined $8.5 million sequentially.

Non-interest expense increased $3.4 million, or 1% sequentially. Adjusted non-interest expense increased $2.4 million, or 1% sequentially. The benefits from various efficiency initiatives were offset by higher commissions, incentives, and expenses primarily related to additional PPP forgiveness and expenses associated with higher third-party consumer loan balances.

Reversal of provision for credit losses of $24.6 million supported by a more positive economic outlook and 14% reduction in criticized and classified loans; allowance for credit losses coverage ratio (to loans) of 1.47%, or 1.54% excluding PPP loans.

Tax expense was $56.8 million, an increase of $7.7 million driven by higher taxable income and unfavorable change in discrete items. Year-to-date effective tax rate of 22.56% before discrete items.



Capital Ratios 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio 9.75 % * 9.74 % 8.90 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.99 * 10.99 10.15 Total risk-based capital ratio 13.25 * 13.34 12.70 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.72 * 8.80 8.38 Tangible common equity ratio 7.73 7.55 7.41 * Ratios are preliminary.

Capital

Preliminary CET1 ratio improved 1 bp during the quarter to 9.75% as strong core performance helped offset the impact of $92.5 million in share repurchases at an average price of $47.51, reducing average diluted outstanding shares from the prior quarter by 1.3%.

Total risk-based capital ratio of 13.25% declined 9 bps from the prior quarter following a reduction in the ACL.

Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Synovus will host an earnings highlights conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on July 20, 2021. The earnings call will be accompanied by a slide presentation. Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to this conference call via simultaneous Internet broadcast. For a link to the webcast, go to investor.synovus.com/event. The replay will be archived for 12 months and will be available 30-45 minutes after the call.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $55 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 285 branches in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's “Most Reputable Banks” by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through Synovus’ use of words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “assumes,” “should,” “predicts,” “could,” “would,” “intends,” “targets,” “estimates,” “projects,” “plans,” “potential” and other similar words and expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for Synovus’ future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance; expectations on our growth strategy, expense and revenue initiatives, capital management, balance sheet management, and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Synovus to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, Synovus’ management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Many of these factors are beyond Synovus’ ability to control or predict.

These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to Synovus’ management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in Synovus’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the captions “Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” and in Synovus’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date that they are made. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The measures entitled adjusted non-interest revenue; adjusted non-interest expense; total adjusted revenue; adjusted tangible efficiency ratio; adjusted net income available to common shareholders; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average common equity; return on average tangible common equity; adjusted return on average tangible common equity; and tangible common equity ratio are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The most comparable GAAP measures to these measures are total non-interest revenue; total non-interest expense; total FTE revenue; efficiency ratio-FTE; net income available to common shareholders; diluted earnings per share; return on average assets; return on average common equity; and the ratio of total shareholders' equity to total assets, respectively.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about Synovus to assist management and investors in evaluating Synovus’ operating results, financial strength, the performance of its business, and the strength of its capital position. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of operating results or capital position as reported under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant items and other factors, and since they are not required to be uniformly applied, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures at other companies. Total adjusted revenue and adjusted non-interest revenue are measures used by management to evaluate total FTE revenue and non-interest revenue exclusive of net investment securities gains (losses), gain on sale and changes in the fair value of private equity investments, net, and fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation. Adjusted non-interest expense and the adjusted tangible efficiency ratio are measures utilized by management to measure the success of expense management initiatives focused on reducing recurring controllable operating costs. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, and adjusted return on average common equity are measures used by management to evaluate operating results exclusive of items that are not indicative of ongoing operations and impact period-to-period comparisons. Return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity are measures used by management to compare Synovus’ performance with other financial institutions because it calculates the return available to common shareholders without the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization, thereby allowing management to evaluate the performance of the business consistently. The tangible common equity ratio is used by management to assess the strength of our capital position. The computations of these measures are set forth in the tables below.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (dollars in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Adjusted non-interest revenue Total non-interest revenue $ 107,087 $ 110,956 $ 173,484 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — 1,990 (69,409 ) Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments — — (8,707 ) Subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (1,126 ) (792 ) (2,136 ) Adjusted non-interest revenue $ 105,961 $ 112,154 $ 93,232 Adjusted non-interest expense Total non-interest expense $ 270,531 $ 267,134 $ 284,141 Subtract: Earnout liability adjustment (750 ) — (4,908 ) Subtract: Restructuring charges (415 ) (531 ) (2,822 ) Subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (1,126 ) (792 ) (2,136 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 268,240 $ 265,811 $ 274,275 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Total adjusted revenue and adjusted tangible efficiency ratio Adjusted non-interest expense $ 268,240 $ 265,811 $ 274,275 Subtract: Amortization of intangibles (2,379 ) (2,379 ) (2,640 ) Adjusted tangible non-interest expense $ 265,861 $ 263,432 $ 271,635 Net interest income $ 381,860 $ 373,857 $ 376,566 Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 791 774 861 Add: Total non-interest revenue 107,087 110,956 173,484 Total FTE revenue 489,738 485,587 550,911 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — 1,990 (69,409 ) Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments — — (8,707 ) Subtract: Fair value adjustment on non-qualified deferred compensation (1,126 ) (792 ) (2,136 ) Total adjusted revenue $ 488,612 $ 486,785 $ 470,659 Efficiency ratio-FTE 55.24 % 55.01 % 51.58 % Adjusted tangible efficiency ratio 54.41 54.12 57.71

Adjusted return on average assets Net income $ 186,200 $ 187,093 $ 93,192 Add: Earnout liability adjustment 750 — 4,908 Add: Restructuring charges 415 531 2,822 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — 1,990 (69,409 ) Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments — — (8,707 ) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (1) (105 ) (638 ) 19,500 Adjusted net income $ 187,260 $ 188,976 $ 42,306 Net income annualized $ 746,846 $ 758,766 $ 374,816 Adjusted net income annualized $ 751,098 $ 766,403 $ 170,154 Total average assets $ 55,017,771 $ 54,188,504 $ 52,853,685 Return on average assets 1.36 % 1.40 % 0.71 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.37 1.41 0.32 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share Net income available to common shareholders $ 177,909 $ 178,802 $ 84,901 Add: Earnout liability adjustment 750 — 4,908 Add: Restructuring charges 415 531 2,822 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — 1,990 (69,409 ) Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments — — (8,707 ) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (1) (105 ) (638 ) 19,500 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 178,969 $ 180,685 $ 34,015 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 149,747 149,780 147,733 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 0.57 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1.20 1.21 0.23

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20 Adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity Net income available to common shareholders $ 177,909 $ 178,802 $ 84,901 Add: Earnout liability adjustment 750 — 4,908 Add: Restructuring charges 415 531 2,822 Add/subtract: Investment securities losses (gains), net — 1,990 (69,409 ) Subtract: Gain on sale and fair value increase of private equity investments — — (8,707 ) Subtract/add: Tax effect of adjustments (1) (105 ) (638 ) 19,500 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 178,969 $ 180,685 $ 34,015 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 717,843 $ 732,778 $ 136,808 Add: Amortization of intangibles, annualized net of tax 7,128 7,207 7,868 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 724,971 $ 739,985 $ 144,676 Net income available to common shareholders annualized $ 713,591 $ 725,141 $ 341,470 Add: Amortization of intangibles, annualized net of tax 7,128 7,207 7,868 Net income available to common shareholders excluding amortization of intangibles annualized $ 720,719 $ 732,348 $ 349,338 Total average shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,632,568 $ 4,599,076 $ 4,567,254 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (497,267 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (41,399 ) (44,005 ) (51,667 ) Total average tangible shareholders' equity less preferred stock $ 4,138,779 $ 4,102,681 $ 4,018,320 Return on average common equity 15.40 % 15.77 % 7.48 % Adjusted return on average common equity 15.50 15.93 3.00 Return on average tangible common equity 17.41 17.85 8.69 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.52 18.04 3.60

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, continued (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020

2021 June 30, 2020 Tangible common equity ratio Total assets $ 54,938,659 $ 55,159,011 $ 54,121,989 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (497,267 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (40,354 ) (42,733 ) (50,392 ) Tangible assets $ 54,445,915 $ 54,663,888 $ 53,574,330 Total shareholders’ equity $ 5,237,714 $ 5,161,717 $ 5,052,968 Subtract: Goodwill (452,390 ) (452,390 ) (497,267 ) Subtract: Other intangible assets, net (40,354 ) (42,733 ) (50,392 ) Subtract: Preferred Stock, no par value (537,145 ) (537,145 ) (537,145 ) Tangible common equity $ 4,207,825 $ 4,129,449 $ 3,968,164 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio 9.53 % 9.36 % 9.34 % Tangible common equity ratio 7.73 7.55 7.41 (1) An assumed marginal tax rate of 25.3% for 2021 and 25.9% for 2020 was applied.

INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Six Months Ended 2021 2020 21 vs '20 % Change Interest income $ 822,560 $ 935,466 (12 )% Interest expense 66,844 185,640 (64 ) Net interest income 755,716 749,826 1 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (43,173 ) 300,573 nm Net interest income after provision for credit losses 798,889 449,253 78 Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 41,448 36,255 14 Fiduciary and asset management fees 36,759 30,124 22 Card fees 25,300 20,136 26 Brokerage revenue 26,899 22,383 20 Mortgage banking income 36,157 35,757 1 Capital markets income 10,840 17,294 (37 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 16,031 13,794 16 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (1,990 ) 78,144 nm Other non-interest revenue 26,599 23,454 13 Total non-interest revenue 218,043 277,341 (21 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 322,044 309,274 4 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 82,959 83,921 (1 ) Third-party processing and other services 44,451 45,366 (2 ) Professional fees 17,031 25,980 (34 ) FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 11,127 12,129 (8 ) Other operating expenses 60,053 83,751 (28 ) Total non-interest expense 537,665 560,421 (4 ) Income before income taxes 479,267 166,173 188 Income tax expense 105,975 34,461 208 Net income 373,292 131,712 183 Less: Preferred stock dividends 16,581 16,581 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 356,711 $ 115,131 210 % Net income per common share, basic $ 2.41 $ 0.78 208 % Net income per common share, diluted 2.38 0.78 206 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.66 0.66 — Return on average assets * 1.38 % 0.52 % 86 bps Return on average common equity * 15.58 5.15 1,043 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 148,289 147,300 1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 149,764 148,067 1 nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 Second Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter '21 vs '20 % Change Interest income $ 412,743 409,817 433,479 435,550 451,569 (9 )% Interest expense 30,883 35,960 47,547 58,560 75,003 (59 ) Net interest income 381,860 373,857 385,932 376,990 376,566 1 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (24,598 ) (18,575 ) 11,066 43,383 141,851 nm Net interest income after provision for credit losses 406,458 392,432 374,866 333,607 234,715 73 Non-interest revenue: Service charges on deposit accounts 21,414 20,033 19,063 17,813 15,567 38 Fiduciary and asset management fees 18,805 17,954 17,242 15,885 14,950 26 Card fees 13,304 11,996 11,743 10,823 9,186 45 Brokerage revenue 13,926 12,974 11,794 10,604 9,984 39 Mortgage banking income 13,842 22,315 24,426 31,229 23,530 (41 ) Capital markets income 3,335 7,505 4,352 5,690 6,050 (45 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 7,188 8,843 9,725 7,778 7,756 (7 ) Investment securities (losses)/gains, net — (1,990 ) 2,337 (1,550 ) 69,409 nm Other non-interest revenue 15,273 11,326 14,079 16,139 17,052 (10 ) Total non-interest revenue 107,087 110,956 114,761 114,411 173,484 (38 ) Non-interest expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 160,567 161,477 153,946 154,994 159,597 1 Net occupancy, equipment, and software expense 41,825 41,134 44,183 41,554 41,727 — Third-party processing and other services 24,419 20,032 20,799 21,827 22,666 8 Professional fees 7,947 9,084 17,541 13,377 15,305 (48 ) FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees 5,547 5,579 6,288 6,793 6,851 (19 ) Other operating expenses 30,226 29,828 59,741 78,110 37,995 (20 ) Total non-interest expense 270,531 267,134 302,498 316,655 284,141 (5 ) Income before income taxes 243,014 236,254 187,129 131,363 124,058 96 Income tax expense 56,814 49,161 36,720 39,789 30,866 84 Net income 186,200 187,093 150,409 91,574 93,192 100 Less: Preferred stock dividends 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 8,291 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 177,909 178,802 142,118 83,283 84,901 110 % Net income per common share, basic $ 1.20 1.20 0.96 0.57 0.58 107 % Net income per common share, diluted 1.19 1.19 0.96 0.56 0.57 109 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 — Return on average assets * 1.36 % 1.40 1.11 0.69 0.71 65 bps Return on average common equity * 15.40 15.77 12.31 7.28 7.48 792 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 148,113 148,467 147,744 147,314 147,288 1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 149,747 149,780 148,725 147,976 147,733 1 nm - not meaningful bps - basis points * - ratios are annualized

Synovus BALANCE SHEET DATA June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 560,396 $ 531,579 $ 572,169 Interest-bearing funds with Federal Reserve Bank 2,598,213 3,586,565 860,289 Interest earning deposits with banks 21,513 20,944 20,719 Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 82,554 113,829 118,048 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,262,676 4,252,917 1,571,225 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 9,442,170 7,962,438 7,197,493 Loans held for sale ($202,216, $216,647, and $266,306 measured at fair value, respectively) 750,916 760,123 900,936 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 38,236,018 38,252,984 39,914,297 Allowance for loan losses (516,708 ) (605,736 ) (588,648 ) Loans, net 37,719,310 37,647,248 39,325,649 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 1,059,235 1,049,373 1,038,049 Premises, equipment, and software, net 446,447 463,959 481,716 Goodwill 452,390 452,390 497,267 Other intangible assets, net 40,354 45,112 50,392 Receivable on unsettled securities sales — — 1,289,116 Other assets 1,765,161 1,760,599 1,770,146 Total assets $ 54,938,659 $ 54,394,159 $ 54,121,989 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 15,345,629 $ 13,477,854 $ 12,555,714 Interest-bearing deposits 31,826,333 33,213,717 31,638,866 Total deposits 47,171,962 46,691,571 44,194,580 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 194,786 227,922 225,576 Other short-term borrowings — 7,717 300,000 Long-term debt 1,203,293 1,202,494 2,327,921 Due on unsettled securities purchases 48,795 — 922,952 Other liabilities 1,082,109 1,103,121 1,097,992 Total liabilities 49,700,945 49,232,825 49,069,021 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 22,000,000 537,145 537,145 537,145 Common stock - $1.00 par value. Authorized 342,857,143 shares; issued 169,107,609, 168,132,522, and 167,405,730; outstanding 147,071,532, 148,039,495, and 147,312,703 169,108 168,133 167,406 Additional paid-in capital 3,872,949 3,851,208 3,826,726 Treasury stock, at cost – 22,036,077, 20,093,027, and 20,093,027 shares (824,197 ) (731,806 ) (731,806 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 45,726 158,635 202,970 Retained earnings 1,436,983 1,178,019 1,050,527 Total shareholders’ equity 5,237,714 5,161,334 5,052,968 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 54,938,659 $ 54,394,159 $ 54,121,989

Synovus AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Second First Fourth Third Second Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Interest Earning Assets Investment securities (2) (4) $ 9,184,691 8,437,563 7,493,822 7,227,400 6,618,533 Yield 1.45 % 1.40 2.07 2.39 2.72 Trading account assets (5) $ 2,831 3,063 8,496 5,391 6,173 Yield 1.15 % 2.81 1.03 1.69 2.19 Commercial loans (3) (4) $ 29,849,029 29,844,491 30,363,102 30,730,135 30,236,919 Yield 3.86 % 3.95 3.96 3.80 3.95 Consumer loans (3) $ 8,647,448 8,367,776 8,521,449 9,032,437 9,899,172 Yield 3.94 % 3.98 4.00 4.08 4.34 Allowance for loan losses $ (561,242 ) (599,872 ) (595,547 ) (591,098 ) (498,545 ) Loans, net (3) $ 37,935,235 37,612,395 38,289,004 39,171,474 39,637,546 Yield 3.93 % 4.02 4.03 3.92 4.08 Mortgage loans held for sale $ 242,940 246,962 309,278 244,952 221,157 Yield 3.06 % 2.68 2.74 2.92 3.09 Other loans held for sale $ 615,301 660,753 544,301 493,940 19,246 Yield 3.05 % 2.91 2.81 3.61 4.19 Federal funds sold, due from Federal Reserve Bank, and other short-term investments $ 2,705,819 2,838,063 2,716,645 1,265,880 1,709,086 Yield 0.11 % 0.10 0.10 0.11 0.11 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank Stock (5) $ 159,340 157,657 162,537 200,923 247,801 Yield 2.01 % 1.69 2.64 2.73 3.60 Total interest earning assets $ 50,846,157 49,956,456 49,524,083 48,609,960 48,459,542 Yield 3.26 % 3.32 3.49 3.58 3.75 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 8,601,262 8,570,753 8,531,415 7,789,095 7,260,940 Rate 0.11 % 0.14 0.16 0.19 0.21 Money Market accounts $ 15,476,262 15,348,916 14,411,860 13,272,972 12,238,479 Rate 0.19 % 0.23 0.26 0.36 0.46 Savings deposits $ 1,333,297 1,219,288 1,147,667 1,114,956 1,036,024 Rate 0.02 % 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.02 Time deposits under $100,000 $ 1,077,931 1,161,306 1,239,592 1,379,923 1,621,943 Rate 0.41 % 0.56 0.74 1.03 1.43 Time deposits over $100,000 $ 2,714,451 2,993,996 3,302,959 3,863,821 4,772,555 Rate 0.56 % 0.74 1.03 1.44 1.80 Other brokered deposits $ 1,901,097 1,950,582 1,978,393 1,912,114 1,998,571 Rate 0.19 % 0.20 0.23 0.23 0.25 Brokered time deposits $ 1,156,510 1,418,751 1,795,982 2,232,940 2,244,429 Rate 1.35 % 1.50 1.60 1.59 1.86 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 32,260,810 32,663,592 32,407,868 31,565,821 31,172,941 Rate 0.24 % 0.31 0.39 0.54 0.73 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements $ 204,053 209,448 174,316 180,342 250,232 Rate 0.07 % 0.07 0.07 0.09 0.12 Other short-term borrowings $ — — — 46,739 550,000 Rate — % — — 1.12 1.23 Long-term debt $ 1,203,038 1,202,613 1,552,791 2,234,665 2,834,188 Rate 3.82 % 3.63 3.96 2.71 2.36 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 33,667,901 34,075,653 34,134,975 34,027,567 34,807,361 Rate 0.36 % 0.42 0.55 0.68 0.86 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 15,088,836 13,791,286 13,566,112 12,773,676 11,923,534 Cost of funds 0.25 % 0.30 0.40 0.50 0.65 Effective cost of funds(6) 0.24 % 0.28 0.37 0.48 0.62 Net interest margin 3.02 % 3.04 3.12 3.10 3.13 Taxable equivalent adjustment (4) $ 791 774 821 956 861 (1) Yields and rates are annualized. (2) Excludes net unrealized gains and losses. (3) Average loans are shown net of unearned income. Non-performing loans are included. (4) Reflects taxable-equivalent adjustments, using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%, in adjusting interest on tax-exempt loans and investment securities to a taxable-equivalent basis. (5) Included as a component of other assets on the consolidated balance sheet. (6) Includes the impact of non-interest-bearing capital funding sources.

Synovus LOANS OUTSTANDING BY TYPE (Unaudited) Total Loans Total Loans Linked Quarter Total Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 % Change June 30, 2020 % Change

Non-performing Loans Total

Non-performing Loans Linked Quarter Total Non-performing Loans Year/Year (Dollars in thousands) Loan Type June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 % Change June 30, 2020 % Change Commercial, Financial, and Agricultural $ 70,943 $ 76,460 (7 )% $ 83,000 (15 )% Owner-Occupied 13,155 17,192 (23 ) 19,605 (33 ) Total Commercial & Industrial 84,098 93,652 (10 ) 102,605 (18 ) Multi-Family 2,407 2,698 (11 ) — nm Office Buildings 1,618 1,645 (2 ) 836 94 Shopping Centers 124 20,138 (99 ) 409 (70 ) Warehouses 218 221 (1 ) — nm Other Investment Property 407 887 (54 ) 393 4 Total Investment Properties 4,774 25,589 (81 ) 1,638 191 1-4 Family Construction 548 1,291 (58 ) 2,593 (79 ) 1-4 Family Investment Mortgage 1,927 2,760 (30 ) 1,844 5 Total 1-4 Family Properties 2,475 4,051 (39 ) 4,437 (44 ) Commercial Development 560 567 (1 ) 840 (33 ) Residential Development 451 452 — 685 (34 ) Land Acquisition 1,029 782 32 1,042 (1 ) Land and Development 2,040 1,801 13 2,567 (21 ) Total Commercial Real Estate 9,289 31,441 (70 ) 8,642 7 Consumer Mortgages 51,376 11,201 359 17,438 195 Home Equity Lines 8,938 12,191 (27 ) 14,200 (37 ) Other Consumer Loans 7,327 6,684 10 4,552 61 Total Consumer 67,641 30,076 125 36,190 87 Total $ 161,028 $ 155,169 4 % $ 147,437 9 %