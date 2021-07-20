AnPac Bio Pre-announces that During First Half 2021, Total Commercial Testing Volume Increased Approximately 110% Over the Same Period 2020 and Q2 Paid Cancer Tests Increased Approximately 270% Over Q1
PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the
United States focused on early cancer screening and detection as well as cancer treatment, pre-announced today that it has experienced strong growth in test volume in the first half year of 2021,
with total number of paid customers and testing volume increasing almost 110% compared with the same period in 2020. In addition, in Q2 of this year, the Company’s total paid tests and paid cancer
tests increased approximately 280% and approximately 270%, respectively (quarter over quarter). In addition to paid cancer tests, other tests including new test products launched in 2020 have also
grown.
Given the significant market opportunities, increased customer and market acceptance, and that historically AnPac Bio has seen stronger test volume in the second half of the year over that in the first half of the year, the Company expects that the strong test volume growth will continue throughout this year.
AnPac Bio’s CEO, Dr. Chris Yu commented, “We are incredibly pleased with our strong test volume growth in the first half of 2021. We believe that our cost effective, multi-cancer, high performance cancer test packages are gaining increased customer and market acceptance. We will work hard to continue commercialization in China and to achieve LDT approval in the US, allowing us to further accelerate our revenue growth.”
About AnPac Bio
AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 142 issued patents as of March 31, 2021. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. According to Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked third worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 41,700 clinical samples as of December 31, 2019. AnPac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.
0 Kommentare