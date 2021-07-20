AnPac Bio Pre-announces that During First Half 2021, Total Commercial Testing Volume Increased Approximately 110% Over the Same Period 2020 and Q2 Paid Cancer Tests Increased Approximately 270% Over Q1

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection as well as cancer treatment, pre-announced today that it has experienced strong growth in test volume in the first half year of 2021, with total number of paid customers and testing volume increasing almost 110% compared with the same period in 2020. In addition, in Q2 of this year, the Company’s total paid tests and paid cancer tests increased approximately 280% and approximately 270%, respectively (quarter over quarter). In addition to paid cancer tests, other tests including new test products launched in 2020 have also grown.



Given the significant market opportunities, increased customer and market acceptance, and that historically AnPac Bio has seen stronger test volume in the second half of the year over that in the first half of the year, the Company expects that the strong test volume growth will continue throughout this year.