checkAd

Halliburton Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 12:45  |  29   |   |   

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today net income of $227 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $170 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. Halliburton's total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $3.7 billion, compared to revenue of $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Operating income was $434 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to operating income of $370 million in the first quarter of 2021.

“Our second quarter performance demonstrates that our strategy is working well and Halliburton’s strategic priorities are driving value in this transition year. Total company revenue increased 7% sequentially, as both North America and international markets continued to improve, and operating income grew 17% with solid margin performance in both divisions,” commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO.

“Halliburton’s Completion and Production division margin reached three-year highs, while our Drilling and Evaluation division margin outperformed expectations, setting both divisions up for robust margin growth this year.

“Our solid free cash flow generation further demonstrates the effectiveness of our strategy to strengthen the cash flow profile of our business.

“The positive activity momentum we see in North America and international markets today, combined with our expectations for future customer demand, gives us conviction for an unfolding multi-year upcycle.

“Halliburton’s value proposition, unique exposure to both international and North America markets, and differentiated technologies across an integrated services portfolio solidify our sustainable competitive advantage, and deliver strong free cash flow and industry-leading returns,” concluded Miller.

Operating Segments

Completion and Production

Completion and Production revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $2 billion, an increase of $178 million, or 10%, when compared to the first quarter of 2021, while operating income was $317 million, an increase of $65 million, or 26%. These results were driven by increased activity across multiple product service lines in North America land, higher cementing activity in the Eastern Hemisphere and Latin America, increased completion tools sales in the Middle East, the North Sea, and Latin America, as well as higher well intervention services in Saudi Arabia and Algeria. Partially offsetting these improvements was lower stimulation activity in Latin America.

Drilling and Evaluation

Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.7 billion, an increase of $78 million, or 5%, when compared to the first quarter of 2021, while operating income was $175 million, an increase of $4 million, or 2%. These results were due to improved drilling-related services and wireline activity across all regions, along with increased testing services in the Eastern Hemisphere. Partially offsetting these increases were reduced software sales globally.

Geographic Regions

North America

North America revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $1.6 billion, a 12% increase when compared to the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by higher pressure pumping services, drilling-related services, and wireline activity in North America land, as well as higher well construction activity in the Gulf of Mexico. Partially offsetting these increases were reduced software sales across the region.

International

International revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $2.1 billion, a 4% increase when compared to the first quarter of 2021. This improvement was primarily driven by higher well construction activity, completion tools sales, and well intervention services across all regions. Partially offsetting these increases were lower software sales across all regions and decreased stimulation activity in Latin America.

Latin America revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $534 million, flat sequentially. Increased activity in multiple product service lines in Mexico, higher fluid services in Brazil, as well as additional completion tools sales in Guyana, were offset by reduced stimulation activity in Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil, lower software sales across the region, and decreased project management activity in Mexico and Ecuador.

Europe/Africa/CIS revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $679 million, a 7% increase sequentially, resulting from increased activity across multiple product service lines in Russia, Norway, Algeria, and Ghana. These increases were partially offset by lower software sales across the region and lower activity in Nigeria.

Middle East/Asia revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $925 million, a 5% increase sequentially, resulting from improved activity in multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia, higher well intervention services across the region, increased drilling-related services in Oman, higher completion tools sales in Kuwait, higher well construction activity in Australia, and increased pipeline services in China. These improvements were partially offset by lower software sales across the region, lower project management activity in India, and lower activity in Bangladesh.

Selective Technology & Highlights

  • Halliburton announced StrataXaminer, a new wireline logging service that helps operators acquire more accurate well data to better evaluate production potential. Obtaining high resolution images in oil or synthetic-based fluid systems has been an industry challenge for decades. StrataXaminer delivers high-resolution images of the reservoir structure to identify bedding, fracture patterns, fault zones, and potential flow barriers with increased accuracy.
  • Halliburton and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical ASA announced a collaboration to bring advanced seismic imaging to fiber optic sensing. The alliance will provide operators with advanced insight to determine their reservoir potential for oil and gas production or carbon storage. The Halliburton FiberVSP and Odassea distributed acoustic sensing solutions will now incorporate TGS’s seismic imaging workflows that process the entire seismic wavefield to generate high-resolution reservoir images.
  • Halliburton was awarded a contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), a world leader in digital transformation, to expand KOC’s digital transformation journey by implementing solutions to maximize operational efficiency and increase production. The scope applies to all Kuwait fields including West Kuwait, South and East Kuwait, and Heavy Oil, complementing a recently awarded contract for similar services in North Kuwait.
  • Halliburton Labs announced four new companies that join four companies already participating in its collaborative environment to advance and scale cleaner, affordable energy. Alumina Energy, Ionada, Parasanti, and SurgePower Materials receive access to a broad range of industrial capabilities, technical expertise, and mentorship to scale their businesses.
  • Halliburton announced it will redeem, with cash on hand, the remaining $500 million outstanding principal amount of its 3.25% Senior Notes due 2021 on August 15, 2021.
  • Halliburton was awarded a contract from Petronas for a well construction program involving six wells in offshore East Malaysia. Halliburton will deliver these wells in collaboration with Sapura Drilling using its state-of-the-art Halliburton 4.0 digital platform. Deployed digital technologies will include the complete suite of Digital Well Program, Digital Well Operations, and Digital Well Automation - all DecisionSpace 365 cloud applications. The scope of work also includes key digital technologies from Sperry Drilling, Cementing, Drill Bits, Baroid, and Completions product lines. The campaign is the first integrated project of its kind in Malaysia, combining rig services with all aspects of planning, operations, and automation.
  • Halliburton was awarded a contract from Ecopetrol to collaborate on their digital transformation strategy for drilling and completions, including the digitalization of the well delivery process. This enables Ecopetrol to optimize their planning, design, and well execution end-to-end and accelerate value creation across the asset lifecycle.
  • Halliburton announced that it won a contract to provide Production Chemicals and Associated Services for a large IOC in Oman. Under the seven-year contract, Halliburton will supply a full suite of customized products along with specialized services to support the in-field chemical treatments.
  • TechnipFMC and Halliburton announced they received an OTC Spotlight on New Technology Award (SONT) for their Odassea Subsea Fiber Optic Solution, an advanced downhole fiber optic sensing system. ExxonMobil selected the solution for its Payara development project in Guyana. The award followed completion of front-end engineering and design studies and qualifications. The Odassea service integrates hardware and digital systems to strengthen capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization. Halliburton provides the fiber optic sensing technology and analysis for reservoir diagnostics. TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions.
  • Halliburton announced an expansion of its digital collaboration with Aker BP, a Norwegian oil and gas exploration and production company, by deploying digital twins to automate work processes and accelerate decision-making. Aker BP is using Digital Well Program, a DecisionSpace 365 cloud application, that turns well planning and design into a live process where field development scenarios are continuously updated and compared to a digital twin to deliver safe, cost-effective, and productive wells.
  • Halliburton signed a contract with Petrofac, an international service provider to the energy industry, to adopt Digital Well Program, a DecisionSpace 365 cloud application, to automate drilling, completions, and engineering processes. The three-year contract enables Petrofac to incorporate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science to optimize its well engineering service offering.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the Company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 and any variants, the related economic repercussions and resulting negative impact on demand for oil and gas, operational challenges relating to COVID-19 and efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus, including logistical challenges, protecting the health and well-being of our employees, remote work arrangements, performance of contracts and supply chain disruptions; the ability of the OPEC+ countries to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the continuation or suspension of our stock repurchase program, the amount, the timing, and the trading prices of Halliburton common stock, and the availability and alternative uses of cash; changes in the demand for or price of oil and/or natural gas; potential catastrophic events related to our operations, and related indemnification and insurance matters; protection of intellectual property rights and against cyber-attacks; compliance with environmental laws; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements, particularly those related to oil and natural gas exploration, radioactive sources, explosives, chemicals, hydraulic fracturing services, and climate-related initiatives; compliance with laws related to income taxes and assumptions regarding the generation of future taxable income; risks of international operations, including risks relating to unsettled political conditions, war, the effects of terrorism, foreign exchange rates and controls, international trade and regulatory controls and sanctions, and doing business with national oil companies; weather-related issues, including the effects of hurricanes and tropical storms; changes in capital spending by customers, delays or failures by customers to make payments owed to us, and the resulting impact on our liquidity; execution of long-term, fixed-price contracts; structural changes and infrastructure issues in the oil and natural gas industry; maintaining a highly skilled workforce; availability and cost of raw materials; agreement with respect to and completion of potential dispositions, acquisitions and integration and success of acquired businesses and operations of joint ventures. Halliburton's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings discuss some of the important risk factors identified that may affect Halliburton's business, results of operations, and financial condition. Halliburton undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30

 

March 31

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

Completion and Production

$

2,048

 

 

$

1,672

 

 

$

1,870

 

Drilling and Evaluation

1,659

 

 

1,524

 

 

1,581

 

Total revenue

$

3,707

 

 

$

3,196

 

 

$

3,451

 

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

Completion and Production

$

317

 

 

$

159

 

 

$

252

 

Drilling and Evaluation

175

 

 

127

 

 

171

 

Corporate and other

(58

)

 

(50

)

 

(53

)

Impairments and other charges

 

 

(2,147

)

 

 

Total operating income (loss)

434

 

 

(1,911

)

 

370

 

Interest expense, net

(120

)

 

(124

)

 

(125

)

Other, net

(19

)

 

(48

)

 

(22

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

295

 

 

(2,083

)

 

223

 

Income tax benefit (provision) (a)

(65

)

 

402

 

 

(52

)

Net Income (loss)

$

230

 

 

$

(1,681

)

 

$

171

 

Net (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(3

)

 

5

 

 

(1

)

Net Income (loss) attributable to company

$

227

 

 

$

(1,676

)

 

$

170

 

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.26

 

 

$

(1.91

)

 

$

0.19

 

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

890

 

 

877

 

 

889

 

(a)

During the three months ended June 30, 2020 the tax benefit includes the tax effect on impairments and other charges.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue:

 

 

 

Completion and Production

$

3,918

 

 

$

4,634

 

Drilling and Evaluation

3,240

 

 

3,599

 

Total revenue

$

7,158

 

 

$

8,233

 

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

Completion and Production

$

569

 

 

$

504

 

Drilling and Evaluation

346

 

 

344

 

Corporate and other

(111

)

 

(110

)

Impairments and other charges

 

 

(3,220

)

Total operating income (loss)

804

 

 

(2,482

)

Interest expense, net

(245

)

 

(258

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt (a)

 

 

(168

)

Other, net

(41

)

 

(71

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

518

 

 

(2,979

)

Income tax benefit (provision) (b)

(117

)

 

283

 

Net Income (loss)

$

401

 

 

$

(2,696

)

Net (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(4

)

 

3

 

Net Income (loss) attributable to company

$

397

 

 

$

(2,693

)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.45

 

 

$

(3.07

)

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

889

 

 

877

 

(a)

During the six months ended June 30, 2020, Halliburton recognized a $168 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to the early redemption of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

(b)

The tax benefit during the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes the tax effect on impairment and other charges. Additionally, during the six months ended June 30, 2020, Halliburton recognized a $310 million tax expense associated with a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets based on current market conditions and the expected impact on the Company's business outlook.

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

 

June 30

 

December 31

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

$

2,658

 

 

$

2,563

 

Receivables, net

3,459

 

 

3,071

 

Inventories

2,355

 

 

2,349

 

Other current assets

1,455

 

 

1,492

 

Total current assets

9,927

 

 

9,475

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

4,214

 

 

4,325

 

Goodwill

2,804

 

 

2,804

 

Deferred income taxes

2,174

 

 

2,166

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

735

 

 

786

 

Other assets

1,063

 

 

1,124

 

Total assets

$

20,917

 

 

$

20,680

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,891

 

 

$

1,573

 

Accrued employee compensation and benefits

528

 

 

517

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

515

 

 

695

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

247

 

 

251

 

Other current liabilities

1,153

 

 

1,385

 

Total current liabilities

4,334

 

 

4,421

 

Long-term debt

9,124

 

 

9,132

 

Operating lease liabilities

688

 

 

758

 

Employee compensation and benefits

536

 

 

562

 

Other liabilities

806

 

 

824

 

Total liabilities

15,488

 

 

15,697

 

Company shareholders’ equity

5,420

 

 

4,974

 

Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

9

 

 

9

 

Total shareholders’ equity

5,429

 

 

4,983

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

20,917

 

 

$

20,680

 

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30

 

June 30

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net Income (loss)

$

401

 

 

 

$

(2,696

)

 

 

$

230

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Impairments and other charges

 

 

 

3,220

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

449

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

223

 

 

Working capital (a)

11

 

 

 

296

 

 

 

(48

)

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

 

(353

)

 

 

13

 

 

Other operating activities

(249

)

 

 

(243

)

 

 

(9

)

 

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

612

 

 

 

823

 

 

 

409

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

(295

)

 

 

(355

)

 

 

(191

)

 

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment

105

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

47

 

 

Other investing activities

(31

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(15

)

 

Total cash flows used in investing activities

(221

)

 

 

(281

)

 

 

(159

)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on long-term borrowings

(192

)

 

 

(1,653

)

 

 

(4

)

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

 

 

 

994

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends to shareholders

(80

)

 

 

(198

)

 

 

(40

)

 

Stock repurchase program

 

 

 

(100

)

 

 

 

 

Other financing activities

4

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

(1

)

 

Total cash flows used in financing activities

(268

)

 

 

(937

)

 

 

(45

)

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(28

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

7

 

 

Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

95

 

 

 

(457

)

 

 

212

 

 

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

2,563

 

 

 

2,268

 

 

 

2,446

 

 

Cash and equivalents at end of period

$

2,658

 

 

 

$

1,811

 

 

 

$

2,658

 

 

(a)

Working capital includes receivables, inventories, and accounts payable.

See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Revenue and Operating Income (Loss) Comparison

By Operating Segment and Geographic Region

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30

 

March 31

Revenue

2021

 

2020

 

2021

By operating segment:

 

 

 

 

 

Completion and Production

$

2,048

 

 

$

1,672

 

 

$

1,870

 

Drilling and Evaluation

1,659

 

 

1,524

 

 

1,581

 

Total revenue

$

3,707

 

 

$

3,196

 

 

$

3,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By geographic region:

 

 

 

 

 

North America

$

1,569

 

 

$

1,049

 

 

$

1,404

 

Latin America

534

 

 

346

 

 

535

 

Europe/Africa/CIS

679

 

 

691

 

 

634

 

Middle East/Asia

925

 

 

1,110

 

 

878

 

Total revenue

$

3,707

 

 

$

3,196

 

 

$

3,451

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

By operating segment:

 

 

 

 

 

Completion and Production

$

317

 

 

$

159

 

 

$

252

 

Drilling and Evaluation

175

 

 

127

 

 

171

 

Total

492

 

 

286

 

 

423

 

Corporate and other

(58

)

 

(50

)

 

(53

)

Impairments and other charges

 

 

(2,147

)

 

 

Total operating income (loss)

$

434

 

 

$

(1,911

)

 

$

370

 

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Revenue and Operating Income (Loss) Comparison

By Operating Segment and Geographic Region

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended

 

June 30

Revenue

2021

 

2020

By operating segment:

 

 

 

Completion and Production

$

3,918

 

 

$

4,634

 

Drilling and Evaluation

3,240

 

 

3,599

 

Total revenue

$

7,158

 

 

$

8,233

 

 

 

 

 

By geographic region:

 

 

 

North America

$

2,973

 

 

$

3,509

 

Latin America

1,069

 

 

862

 

Europe/Africa/CIS

1,313

 

 

1,522

 

Middle East/Asia

1,803

 

 

2,340

 

Total revenue

$

7,158

 

 

$

8,233

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Income (Loss)

 

 

 

By operating segment:

 

 

 

Completion and Production

$

569

 

 

$

504

 

Drilling and Evaluation

346

 

 

344

 

Total

915

 

 

848

 

Corporate and other

(111

)

 

(110

)

Impairments and other charges

 

 

(3,220

)

Total operating income (loss)

$

804

 

 

$

(2,482

)

FOOTNOTE TABLE 1

HALLIBURTON COMPANY

Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Millions of dollars)

(Unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30

 

June 30

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

Total cash flows provided by operating activities

$

612

 

 

$

823

 

 

$

409

 

Capital expenditures

(295

)

 

(355

)

 

(191

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment

105

 

 

122

 

 

47

 

Free cash flow (a)

$

422

 

 

$

590

 

 

$

265

 

(a)

The Free Cash Flow metric is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is calculated as “Total cash flows provided by operating activities” less “Capital expenditures” plus “Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment.” Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a key measure to assess liquidity of the business and is consistent with the disclosures of our direct, large-cap competitors. Prior periods presented are consistent with this metric.

Conference Call Details

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

Please visit the website to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also participate in the call by dialing (844) 358-9181 within North America or +1 (478) 219-0188 outside of North America. A passcode is not required. Attendees should log in to the webcast or dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Halliburton’s website until July 27, 2021. Also, a replay may be accessed by telephone at (855) 859-2056 within North America or +1 (404) 537-3406 outside of North America, using the passcode 9429544.

Halliburton Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Halliburton Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today net income of $227 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares to net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $170 million, or $0.19 per diluted share. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Acquire Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in ...
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Leadership Transition
Ingersoll Rand Confirms All-Cash Private Offer Made to SPX Flow
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
Only at Applebee’s Get a FREE* Movie Ticket to See Disney’s Jungle Cruise for the Ultimate ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
NYSED Approves Boxlight-EOS Education as a CTLE Sponsor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Petrofac unterzeichnet Vertrag für DecisionSpace 365 von Halliburton
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Petrofac Signs Contract for Halliburton DecisionSpace 365
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Halliburton Awarded Production Chemicals and Associated Services Contract in Oman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Aker BP implementiert DecisionSpace 365 für digitale Brunnenplanung und -design
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Aker BP Implements DecisionSpace 365 for Digital Well Planning and Design
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21TechnipFMC and Halliburton’s Subsea Fiber Optic Solution Selected by OTC and ExxonMobil
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21TechnipFMC and Halliburton’s Subsea Fiber Optic Solution Selected by OTC and ExxonMobil
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21TechnipFMC and Halliburton’s Subsea Fiber Optic Solution Selected by OTC and ExxonMobil
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Halliburton Labs Selects Four Companies for Clean Energy Accelerator
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Halliburton Announces the Redemption of Senior Notes Due 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten