Halfords Implements Descartes’ Last Mile Delivery Solution to Enable Dynamic Delivery Appointment Pricing in Mobile Service Business and as Part of New Avayler Field Service Software Platform

LONDON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, has announced that UK-headquartered Halfords, a leading automotive products and services retailer, is using Descartes’ last mile delivery solution to enable dynamic delivery pricing in its customer-facing mobile tire replacement service and as its new international field service software solution called Avayler. First metrics show that Halford’s mobile service business has already been able to improve gross profit by 5% and reduce miles per delivery by 13%.



Descartes’ last mile delivery solution provides an end-to-end platform for home and last mile delivery operations. The solution spans delivery appointment booking, route planning and execution, mobile proof-of-delivery (POD) and notifications processes. Its delivery appointment schedule is dynamically generated for each customer and time window options are scored. This allows organizations such as Halfords to intelligently control the booking process, which maximizes booking density and productivity and enhances the customer experience while minimizing costs.