Unitil Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

20.07.2021, 12:45  |  36   |   |   

HAMPTON, N.H., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (www.unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on August 3, 2021. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast later that day at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to review its quarterly results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at www.unitil.com/investors.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at www.unitil.com/investors. Interested parties may access the conference call by calling toll-free (844) 348-3793, internationally (614) 999-9310, and entering conference ID 9579685. A recording of the call will be available for one week by calling toll-free (855) 859-2056, internationally (404) 537-3406, and entering conference ID 9579685. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at www.unitil.com/investors.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 107,100 electric customers and 85,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:
Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email: diggins@unitil.com 

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: omeara@unitil.com





