TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief Technical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for cancer patients with solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Peter Olagunju as Chief Technical Officer where he will oversee process development, manufacturing, quality control and technical operations for the Company’s TRuC-T cell programs and emerging pipeline.

“We are delighted to welcome Peter as our first Chief Technical Officer for he brings tremendous execution expertise at a time when TCR2 is scaling up cGMP manufacturing capacity in preparation for expanded clinical trials and commercialization,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “His breadth of experience at several cell and gene therapy companies has given him a deep understanding of the intricacies of CMC process, regulatory, global logistics and commercial launch strategies. Importantly, Peter has a proven track record of unifying leadership, passion and vision, which will dovetail nicely with the TCR2 culture. We look forward to Peter adding significant value to the company as we prepare to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for gavo-cel and bring forward our solid tumor-focused pipeline and enhancements.”

Mr. Olagunju brings to TCR2 over 20 years of experience in cell and gene therapy, clinical development, program management, manufacturing and technical operations. Prior to joining the Company, he was Senior Vice President of Technical Operations at FerGene Inc., where he led the technical operations function for the commercialization of a gene therapy for bladder cancer. Before that, Mr. Olagunju was Vice President of Global Patient Operations at bluebird bio, Inc., where he held several roles of increasing responsibility and was the program lead and functional head of manufacturing supporting the European approval for ZYNTEGLO, a transformational gene therapy for Transfusion dependent Thalassemia. Earlier in his career, he held senior positions in Commercial Technical Operations and served as the Head of Quality at Dendreon Corp. and ZymoGenetics, Inc. Mr. Olagunju holds an M.B.A. from the University of Washington and a B.S. in Biology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.