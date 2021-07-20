checkAd

AECOM announces planned dates for third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results and conference call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 12:55  |   |   |   

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it intends to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results the after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors on August 10, 2021 at noon Eastern Time, during which management will present the Company's third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results, and discuss trends across its business and markets.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be available online at https://investors.aecom.com. The site will also host the associated presentation slides containing additional financial and operating information on the day of the respective events.

The conference call can be accessed directly by dialing 833-231-8276 (U.S. or Canada) or 647-253-8791 (international) and entering passcode 5229668.

About AECOM

AECOM is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

