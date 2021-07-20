AECOM announces planned dates for third quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results and conference call

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it intends to release its third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results the after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors on August 10, 2021 at noon Eastern Time, during which management will present the Company's third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results, and discuss trends across its business and markets.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be available online at https://investors.aecom.com. The site will also host the associated presentation slides containing additional financial and operating information on the day of the respective events.