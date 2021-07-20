VoIP-Pal Files Application for a Temporary Restraining Order and Motion for Preliminary Injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Waco Division

WACO, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) announces that on July 19, 2021, the Company filed a consolidated application and motion in its Western District of Texas cases against Apple, AT&T, and Verizon, Case Nos. 6:21-cv-670, 6:21-cv-671, 6:21-cv-672 (WDTX) respectively. These cases concern VoIP-Pal’s United States Patent Nos. 8,630,234 and 10,880,721, entitled “Mobile Gateway.” The application and motion asks the Court to issue a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction under the first-to-file rule enjoining Apple, AT&T, and Verizon from pursuing their later-filed declaratory-judgment actions involving the same patents pending in the Northern District of California (Case Nos. 3:21-cv-5078, 3:21-cv-5110, 3:21-cv-5275 (NDCAL)).



About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.